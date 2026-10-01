ED Attaches ₹ 1.64 Crore Assets Of Former Government Official, Wife In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bhopal has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 1.64 crore belonging to Mahendra Pratap Singh, former government official in Madhya Pradesh government, and his wife, Reeta Singh, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), said officials on Thursday.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Bhopal, against Mahendra Pratap Singh for possession of disproportionate assets.

Further, after investigation, EOW filed a final report and charge sheet before the Special Court, Rewa. ED investigation has revealed that during the check period from Feb 13, 1995 to Sept 9, 2020, Mahendra acquired disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.64 crore, constituting about 191.11% of his known sources of income.

The proceeds of crime, generated through illicit enrichment while holding the post as a public servant, were used for the acquisition of movable and immovable properties such as insurance policies, vehicles, land parcels and the acquisition and construction of a school building and many more and the accused failed to substantiate the sources of income.

Accordingly, ED has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 1.64 crore under the provisions of the PMLA, including a land parcel and school building at Rewa, being proceeds of crime.