'Moved Between Friends’ Apartments, Saved Every Dollar: Indian Techie Talks About His Journey To Elon Musk's Tesla

Working in any of the major tech companies in the US in this day and age is a dream for many techies, especially for those from the subcontinent. And the treat is even sweeter when that company is one of the 'Magnificent Seven' (Microsoft, Nvidia, Apple, Tesla, Meta Platforms, Amazon, and Alphabet ) listed at the New York Stock Exchange.

'Finally Got A Job'

An Indian techie managed to do just that, but after a lot of struggles. This eventually took him to one of the most-forward-looking companies in the US and in the EV industry, Elon Musk's Tesla.

Young tech professional Dhruv Loya took to social media platform LinkedIn to tell the story.

In his post on the Microsoft-owned platform entitled 'I finally got a job!' Loya told the story of how he came to work at the world's biggest electric vehicle marker.

300 Applications Later

Giving a summary and gist of the tedious trip to the vestibules of Tesla, Loya added, "300+ applications, 500+ cold emails, 10 interviews, 1 offer."

The Tesla Techie further added, "Hello, everyone! I’m excited to share the end of a challenging journey and express my deepest gratitude to everyone who believed in me, supported me, and stood by my side."

Loya explained how he was in dire straits and was in all likelihood facing a future outside of the United States.

Loya further added, "Despite having three internships, a good GPA, and active extracurriculars, I never imagined I would be in a position where I’d be unemployed for five months. I lost my lease, my health insurance, and constantly felt the ticking clock of my visa status, knowing I could be forced to leave the U.S. at any moment."

'Saved Every Dollar'

In what came a fruitful reward to his struggle, he finally got the job and said, "For months, I moved between friends’ apartments, slept on air mattresses, and saved every dollar I could to get by. Today, I’m thrilled to share that it was all worth it—I’ve secured a full-time position as a Technical Support Specialist at Tesla!"

Loya's Advice to Struggling Techies

Furthermore, elucidating on the difficult job market, Loya concluded the post, commenting the following, "I know the job market is very tough, especially for international students. My advice to anyone facing this struggle is to treat applying to jobs as your 9-5, but make sure to use your evenings and weekends to unwind and do things you enjoy. I understand how emotionally draining this process can be."

Dhruv Loya is a Biomedical Engineering graduate from the University at Buffalo School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Before his Tesla job, Loya worked at as many as three different companies, apart from his work at his Alma Mater.