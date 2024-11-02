 'Trump Will Fix This': Elon Musk Responds To Perplexity CEO's Green Card Delay, Calls Immigration An 'Upside-Down System That Makes It Hard For Talent'
Musk, who is now actively campaigning for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, pointed out that the current policies are make it challenging for highly skilled people to legally come to the United States while making it “trivial for criminals to come here illegally.”

article-image
(File photo) Elon Musk | Wilkimedia Commons

Tesla Chief Elon Musk recently on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter joined the heated discussion on America’s immigration policies, calling it an “upside-down system.”

The tech billionaire reposting perplexity CEO's and said, “We have an upside down system that makes it hard for highly talented people to come to America legally, but trivial for criminals to come here illegally.”

“Why is easier to get in illegally as a murderer than legally as a Nobel Laureate? @realDonaldTrump and DOGE will fix this,” he added.

The Tesla chief post was in response to the CEO of Perplexity AI, Aravind Srinivas who on the social handle X, wrote, "Yep. I have been waiting for my green card for like the last 3 years. Still haven’t gotten it. People mostly have no idea when they talk about immigration."

Musk's reference to "DOGE" isn’t about cryptocurrency; it’s a nod to the “Department of Government Efficiency,” a hypothetical agency proposed by an X user in August that Musk has since supported.

For years, the U.S. has struggled to reform its immigration system to keep pace with modern demands. The H-1B visa program, which many skilled workers rely on, is limited and requires applicants to overcome multiple legal barriers.

Netizens Reaction

Responding to Musk post, an X user wrote, "makes no sense to me."

Another user added, "You're absolutely right @elonmusk! It's frustrating how difficult the legal immigration process can be. I'm trying to get in the U.S. with my wife and kids, and it's been a long and complicated journey. Hopefully, things will change someday to make it easier for talented people to contribute to America.

