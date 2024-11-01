Bibek Bebroy No More: PM Modi's Economic Advisory Council Chairman Passes Away At 69

Bibek Debroy, a noted economist and chairman of Prime Minister Modi's Economic Advisory Council, has passed away in Delhi. Debroy was 69 years old. As per reports from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS, Delhi, Debroy passed at 07:00 hrs on Friday due to intestinal obstruction.

The Prime Minister took to his official X account to express his condolences.

Read Also Bibek Debroy Resigns As Chancellor Of Pune-Based Gokhale Institute Of Politics And Economics

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In his post, PM Modi remarked, "Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bebroy hailed from the state of West Bengal and he fulfilled his academic ambitions at the prestigious Ramakrishna Mission School, Narendrapur. He also attended Presidency College, Kolkata and Cambridge University, United Kingdom.

As per the government of India, the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) is an independent body constituted to give advice on economic and related issues to the Government of India, specifically to the Prime Minister. |

Read Also Boeing Shares Dip Further Amid Accusations Of Overcharging US Air Force

As per the government of India, the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) is an independent body constituted to give advice on economic and related issues to the Government of India, specifically to the Prime Minister.

Currently, the council consists of other economists, including Dr. Shamika Ravi and Sanjeev Sanyal as members and Rakesh Mohan, Dr. Sajjid Chinoy, Dr. Neelkanth Mishra, Nilesh Shah, Prof. T.T. Ram Mohan and Dr. Poonam Gupta as part-time members.