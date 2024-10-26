 Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Approves Key Four-Lane Lakhnadon-Raipur Highway Project, Boosting Jabalpur’s Economic & Tourism Potential
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 03:45 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has approved a pivotal project to link Jabalpur with the four-lane Lakhnadon-Raipur highway. This decision is set to be transformative for Jabalpur and the entire Mahakaushal region, creating new avenues for economic growth and connectivity.

Expressing gratitude for this crucial approval, Madhya Pradesh Public Works Minister, Rakesh Singh, shared that the project will connect the four-lane Lakhnadon-Raipur road to Jabalpur via a linkage point near Mandla.

According to information, this enhanced connectivity between Jabalpur and Raipur will significantly ease travel, facilitating faster movement for businesses, tourists, and local communities. Minister Rakesh Singh noted that this connection is expected to reduce travel time, making it especially advantageous for Jabalpur’s residents and traders. Not only will business logistics improve, but the project is also likely to fuel growth in tourism and cultural exchange.

The Public Works Minister emphasized that the project will provide a much-needed boost to Mahakaushal tourism sector, increasing accessibility to historical and cultural landmarks across the region. With greater tourist footfall, local businesses and employment opportunities will likely rise, infusing fresh energy into the area’s economy.

