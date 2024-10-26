Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Approves Key Four-Lane Lakhnadon-Raipur Highway Project, Boosting Jabalpur’s Economic & Tourism Potential

Representative Image | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has approved a pivotal project to link Jabalpur with the four-lane Lakhnadon-Raipur highway. This decision is set to be transformative for Jabalpur and the entire Mahakaushal region, creating new avenues for economic growth and connectivity.

Expressing gratitude for this crucial approval, Madhya Pradesh Public Works Minister, Rakesh Singh, shared that the project will connect the four-lane Lakhnadon-Raipur road to Jabalpur via a linkage point near Mandla.

📢 मध्य प्रदेश 🛣️



मध्य प्रदेश में जबलपुर रिंग रोड-पैकेज V (जबलपुर रिंग रोड का अंतिम चरण) से 4-लेन एक्सेस कंट्रोल हाईवे के विकास के लिए 607.36 करोड़ रुपए की लागत के साथ मंजुरी दी गई है।



यह खंड मार्ग जबलपुर रिंग रोड और रेवा - जबलपुर - रायपुर कॉरिडोर का एक हिस्सा है। इस मार्ग के… — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 24, 2024

According to information, this enhanced connectivity between Jabalpur and Raipur will significantly ease travel, facilitating faster movement for businesses, tourists, and local communities. Minister Rakesh Singh noted that this connection is expected to reduce travel time, making it especially advantageous for Jabalpur’s residents and traders. Not only will business logistics improve, but the project is also likely to fuel growth in tourism and cultural exchange.

The Public Works Minister emphasized that the project will provide a much-needed boost to Mahakaushal tourism sector, increasing accessibility to historical and cultural landmarks across the region. With greater tourist footfall, local businesses and employment opportunities will likely rise, infusing fresh energy into the area’s economy.