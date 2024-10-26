MP Oct 26 Weather Updates: Cyclone 'Dana' To Bring Light Rain On Dhanteras; Wind To Gain Speed

PTI File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): This Diwali, the weather in Madhya Pradesh may take an unexpected turn, especially on Dhanteras, October 29. The Meteorological Department has issued a light rain alert for October 27, 28, and 29 in the eastern districts of the state, including Jabalpur, Shahdol, Rewa, and Sagar divisions.

The changing weather is due to Cyclone 'Dana,' whose effects will begin to be felt from Sunday, October 29. However, on Saturday, clear skies and bright sunshine are expected in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, and other parts of the state. The impact of 'Dana' will also increase wind speeds across Madhya Pradesh. Currently, wind speeds in many cities range from 10 to 20 km/hr.

On October 27, districts like Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna may experience thunderstorms and light rain.

The weather may remain unsettled on October 28 and 29. Areas like Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Raisen, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Umaria, Dindori, Shahdol, Anuppur, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat could see thunderstorms and rain during this period.

Temperature Levels

On Thursday-Friday night, most cities recorded temperatures below 20°C. Bhopal recorded 17.6°C, Betul 17.2°C, Dhar 17.3°C, Guna 19.6°C, Gwalior 19.9°C, Indore 16.8°C, Khandwa 18°C, Pachmarhi 16.8°C, Raisen 18.6°C, Ratlam 16°C, and Ujjain 17.5°C. Chhindwara saw 18.5°C, Jabalpur 19.4°C, Khajuraho 19.8°C, Mandla 17.6°C, Naugaon 18°C, Seoni 19.6°C, Tikamgarh 18.5°C, and Malajkhand 19.1°C. In contrast, daytime temperatures in most cities rose above 30°C.

Varied weather patterns

The monsoon officially withdrew from Madhya Pradesh on October 15, yet rain continues in many districts due to an active weather system. Over the past 24 hours, light rain was recorded in Dewas, Sehore, Ujjain, Indore, Khandwa, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Barwani, and Chhindwara.

Three types of weather patterns are currently being observed in Madhya Pradesh. Dense fog forms from night to morning, with chilly mornings and sunny afternoons. This change in weather has affected people’s health.