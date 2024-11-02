November IPO Bonanza: From Swiggy To NTPC Green Energy, Here’s The List Of Public Issues Scheduled For This Month

Image used for representational purposes only | Canva

As November 2024 unfolds with several changes from banking regulations to advance train ticket bookings, it is also going to be an exiting month for investors in India's primary markets. This month, much of the highly anticipated big shot companies will be launching their initial public offerings (IPOs).

From tech driven online food delivery giant to renewable energy firms, this lineup of IPOs is poised to raise substantial capital, creating a buzz across sectors.

Here’s an in-depth look at some of the biggest IPOs expected this month:

1. Swiggy

One of the popular online food deliver giant and Zomato's rival, Swiggy is set to open its public issue on November 6 and is scheduled to close on November 8. The 3-day public issue aims to raise an amount of Rs 11,327 crore, with Rs 4,499 crore through fresh issuance and the remaining Rs 6,828 crore via an offer-for-sale (OFS).

Image used for representational purposes only | Canva

Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 38 shares. The price band of the IPO is set between Rs 371 to Rs 390 per share.

The company is expected to list on the Indian bourses on November 13.

2. Sagility India Limited

A healthcare service provider company, Sagility India IPO will open on November 5 and will end on November 7.

The public issue includes an offer-for-sale of Rs 2,106 crore by its promoter Sagility BV, without a fresh issue component.

Read Also Upcoming IPOs To Watch: Swiggy And Other Key Market Players

The price band is set between Rs 28 to Rs 30. The retail investors will be able to buy a minimum lot size of 500 shares.

The IPO is scheduled to list on November 12 in the dalal street.

Image used for representational purposes only | Canva

3. ACME Solar Holdings

This renewable energy firm, with a plan to raise Rs 2,900 crore through its IPO with a mix of fresh issuance and an OFS component is scheduled to open on November 6 and set to conclude on November 8.

The listing of the IPO is potentially scheduled on November 13.

4. NTPC Green Energy Ltd

One of the major leader in the renewable energy segment and subsidiary of India's state-owned NTPC limited has received regulatory approval to launch its Rs 10,000 crore IPO.

Although the public issue date is not yet announced but as per various reports, the public offering of this giant is expected to be in this month.

5. Niva Bupa Health Insurance

Previously known as Max Bupa, the company aims to raise has chosen to open its Rs 3,000 crore initial share sale for subscription likely to open from November 7 to November 9.

The IPO consists of both a fresh issue of equity shares valued at Rs 800 crore and a promoter's offer to sell shares valued at Rs 2,200 crore.

Image used for representational purposes only | Canva

6. Avanse Financial Services

Avanse Financial Services, a non-banking financial company (NBFC), through its public issue is planning to raise Rs 3,500. With Rs1,000 crore as fresh issue and Rs 2,500 crore as OFS, this IPo is also expected to open on this month. Although, the official announcement is yet to come.

7. One Mobikwik Systems

One of the digital payment solutions, One Mobikwik Systems, is also expected to release it public offering of Rs 1,900 crore IPO this month.

This official announcement is yet to be declared.

Image used for representational purposes only | Canva

8. Zinka Logistics (BlackBuck)

The parent company of BlackBuck, Zinka Logistics, has plans for an IPO featuring a fresh issue and an OFS is also expected to go public in November.

Whether you’re an institutional player or a retail investor, this November IPO bonanza is one to watch.