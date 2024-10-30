Upcoming IPOs To Watch: Swiggy And Other Key Market Players | Representative Image

The IPO market in India is on the rise as many big name companies are now set for their stock market debuts. The next wave of new IPO opened up a range of investment opportunities across sectors; from the food delivery giant Swiggy to the healthcare innovation of Sahajanand Medical Technologies. It is now time to consider what these kinds of possible market entrants are capable of offering.

1. Swiggy: The Food Delivery Powerhouse

Currently, Swiggy delivers food across over 500 cities of India through 48,000 workers and 200,000 delivery executives. The company’s revenue has grown from FY 2022 to FY 2023 by 42.4% and reached ₹8,714.5 crore. They should also know, however, that the business reported even greater losses of ₹4,179.3 crore in FY 2023 but still, the company has been so significantly expanded. Swiggy IPO is expected to launch soon. The money raised from the IPO will go into marketing campaigns, dark shop network growth, and improvements to the technical infrastructure.

2. Sahajanand Medical Technologies: Innovation in Healthcare

In the healthcare industry, Sahajanand Medical Technologies offers an intriguing prospect. With a 31% market share in drug-eluting stents, the business is the top medical device producer in India and has submitted an IPO application for ₹1,500 crore. With a substantial market share in European countries like Germany and the Netherlands, they are present in 69 countries worldwide. The firm is well-positioned for future growth due to its strong R&D emphasis, which is demonstrated by the 67 awarded patents and 17 pending applications.

3. Raghuvir EXIM: Textile Industry Leader

Three decades of textile manufacturing experience are brought to the market by Raghuvir EXIM Limited. The company's high worldwide position is demonstrated by its designation as a "Two Star Export House" and its presence in more than 25 countries, including important markets like the USA and UK. With sales reaching ₹2,507.89 million in FY 2023 and a robust EBITDA of ₹362.13 million, their financials demonstrate steady development, making it a desirable offer for investors interested in the textile industry.

4. Market Outlook and Investment Considerations

With these enterprises representing various economic sectors, the Indian initial public offering (IPO) environment is still changing. While Sahajanand Medical Technologies provides exposure to the healthcare industry with demonstrated profitability, Swiggy leads the digital economy market with robust growth but notable losses. An opportunity in the established but expanding textile industry with excellent export credentials is offered by Raghuvir EXIM.

5. Risk Factors to Consider

Risks unique to a certain sector should be carefully considered by potential investors. Sahajanand Medical Technologies has to negotiate complicated regulatory frameworks, while Swiggy is dealing with fierce competition and increasing losses. Due to its significant reliance on exports, Raghuvir EXIM is subject to changes in global markets. These elements highlight how crucial it is to do extensive due diligence prior to making investing selections.

Conclusion

In the expanding Indian economy, these impending IPOs provide a variety of chances. Despite the distinct advantages and difficulties that each business presents, it is worthwhile to observe their market positions and growth paths. When incorporating these opportunities into their portfolio diversification plan, investors should carefully assess their investing goals and risk tolerance.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.