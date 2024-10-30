 'Elon Musk Is 100% Signal': Shark Tank Judge Kevin O'Leary 'Supports Cutting Government Size', Tesla Boss Reacts
G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 09:55 AM IST
(File photo) Elon Musk | Wilkimedia Commons

The US Presidential Election is just a week away and the campaigns run by the two main candidates, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, in the fray are only intensifying with every passing day. Elon Musk has transformed into the Republican nominee, Donald Trump's biggest endorser and campaigner.

Kevin O'Leary Supports Musk's Plan

One of the major talking points for the Musk and Trump campaign has been the economy. The economy of the country is one of the areas where Trump leads Harris.

Now, espousing Elon Musk and the ideas put forward by the Trump campaign, Shark Tank judge and businessman Kevin O'Leary appeared on right-leaning television network Fox News.

In a news segment with Fox, O'Leary said, "Elon Musk is 100% signal."

The shark tank boss further added, "When he says you can find 2 trillion, I think you should let him go look for it. We've never really looked at the federal government this way, and if anybody could do it and has the track record to do such, it would be him."

The reality television personality also added, "We've got to go find $2 trillion. We've got to go find $5 trillion. We've got to figure out how to solve this problem. We need every idea. And I love the concept of taking somebody from the outside in."

He further added, ""The concept is to release the hounds. Let them in there and then come back with a shopping list of ideas."

Elon Musk Reacts

The Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk reacted to this post on O'Leary supporting Musk's plan to "send hounds."

Musk, in his typical style, quoted the post carrying the video and said, "Cool".

Interestingly, O'Leary is not the only Shark Tank personality to appear in this political climate espousing a candidate. Another judge, billionaire Mark Cuban, has also ardently put his weight behind Democratic nominee and US-VP, Kamala Harris.

