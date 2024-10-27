Elon Musk, Supporter Of Donald Trump, Worked Illegally In US For Brief Period: Report

(File photo) Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk |

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur who openly supports former US president Donald Trump's bid to become president again, worked illegally in US for a brief period of time in the 1990s, The Washington Post has reported. The report says that Musk was building a startup company at that time.

According to Washington Post, Musk came to Palo Alti, California in the year 1995 to attend course at Stanford University but he never enrolled there and worked to set up a software company Zip2. The company sold for around USD 300 million in year 1999.

The news outlet quoted two immigration law experts who reportedly said that Musk should have enrolled for a full course of study to get authorisation to work as a student.

Donald Trump, whom Musk endorsed to become president of the US, has a strong stance against illegal immigrants and workers on the US soil. He has often called them 'aliens' and has made bizarre claims that they have been 'eating cats and dogs' in America.

At the time of publishing of this story, there was no comment from Musk over the latest report in Washington Post nor was there any from Donald Trump.

The Washington Post cited Musk's previous comment he made during a podcast in which Musk claimed he was 'legally there'

"I was legally there, but I was meant to be doing student work. I was allowed to do work sort of supporting whatever," said Musk as quoted by The Washington Post.

The news report also cited two of Musk's former work colleagues who said that he got work authorisation in the year 1997, two years after his arrival.