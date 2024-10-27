 Elon Musk, Supporter Of Donald Trump, Worked Illegally In US For Brief Period: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldElon Musk, Supporter Of Donald Trump, Worked Illegally In US For Brief Period: Report

Elon Musk, Supporter Of Donald Trump, Worked Illegally In US For Brief Period: Report

Elon Musk fully endorses Donald Trump to become the next US president in upcoming election. Trump has a hardline stance against illegal immigrants and workers. Now a news report has claimed that Musk himself might have been one.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
(File photo) Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk |

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur who openly supports former US president Donald Trump's bid to become president again, worked illegally in US for a brief period of time in the 1990s, The Washington Post has reported. The report says that Musk was building a startup company at that time.

According to Washington Post, Musk came to Palo Alti, California in the year 1995 to attend course at Stanford University but he never enrolled there and worked to set up a software company Zip2. The company sold for around USD 300 million in year 1999.

The news outlet quoted two immigration law experts who reportedly said that Musk should have enrolled for a full course of study to get authorisation to work as a student.

Donald Trump, whom Musk endorsed to become president of the US, has a strong stance against illegal immigrants and workers on the US soil. He has often called them 'aliens' and has made bizarre claims that they have been 'eating cats and dogs' in America.

FPJ Shorts
Market Recap: Review Of Indices & Top Stocks That Were In Focus In The Previous Week
Market Recap: Review Of Indices & Top Stocks That Were In Focus In The Previous Week
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Walks Out Of CEC Meeting Over Concession Of Crucial Constituencies To Its MVA Partners
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Walks Out Of CEC Meeting Over Concession Of Crucial Constituencies To Its MVA Partners
Jhanvi Kukreja Murder Case: Accused Moves Application Seeking Trial To Be Conducted On Daily Basis
Jhanvi Kukreja Murder Case: Accused Moves Application Seeking Trial To Be Conducted On Daily Basis
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena To Field Santosh Shetty In Bhiwandi (East) As BJP Leader Jumps Ship
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena To Field Santosh Shetty In Bhiwandi (East) As BJP Leader Jumps Ship

At the time of publishing of this story, there was no comment from Musk over the latest report in Washington Post nor was there any from Donald Trump.

Read Also
'Inadmissible Aliens': Tesla Boss Elon Musk Espouses Dereogatory Post Against Haitian Immigrants In...
article-image

The Washington Post cited Musk's previous comment he made during a podcast in which Musk claimed he was 'legally there'

"I was legally there, but I was meant to be doing student work. I was allowed to do work sort of supporting whatever," said Musk as quoted by The Washington Post.

The news report also cited two of Musk's former work colleagues who said that he got work authorisation in the year 1997, two years after his arrival.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Elon Musk, Supporter Of Donald Trump, Worked Illegally In US For Brief Period: Report

Elon Musk, Supporter Of Donald Trump, Worked Illegally In US For Brief Period: Report

US Boosts Taiwan's Defence With USD 1.988 Billion Arms Deal Amid China Tensions

US Boosts Taiwan's Defence With USD 1.988 Billion Arms Deal Amid China Tensions

World Justice Project: Pakistan Ranked 3rd Worst Country In Law And Order

World Justice Project: Pakistan Ranked 3rd Worst Country In Law And Order

US Presidential Elections 2024 Opinion Polls: Trump-Harris Still Locked In Very Close Battle As...

US Presidential Elections 2024 Opinion Polls: Trump-Harris Still Locked In Very Close Battle As...

Canada: Midnight Tesla Crash On Toronto's Lake Shore Boulevard Claims Lives Of 4 Indians After...

Canada: Midnight Tesla Crash On Toronto's Lake Shore Boulevard Claims Lives Of 4 Indians After...