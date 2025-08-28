 Import Duty On Cotton Temporarily Exempted Till December 31, 2025, To Help Indian Textile Sector
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessImport Duty On Cotton Temporarily Exempted Till December 31, 2025, To Help Indian Textile Sector

Import Duty On Cotton Temporarily Exempted Till December 31, 2025, To Help Indian Textile Sector

The exemption includes the removal of both the 5 per cent Basic Customs Duty (BCD), the 5 per cent Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC), and a 10 per cent Social Welfare Surcharge on both.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The government on Thursday said it has temporarily exempted the import duty on cotton till December 31, 2025.The decision has been taken to augment availability of cotton for the Indian textile sector. The Central Government had earlier temporarily exempted the import duty on cotton from August 19 till September 30.

“In order to support exporters further, the Central Government has decided to extend the import duty exemption on cotton (HS 5201) from 30th September 2025 till 31st December 2025,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement, adding that a notification will follow soon.The decision, notified by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), is expected to lower input costs across the textile value chain, encompassing yarn, fabric, garments, and made-ups and provide much-needed relief to manufacturers and consumers alike.

Read Also
Rupee Rises 10 Paise To 87.59 Against US Dollar, Supported By Easing Brent Crude Prices
article-image

The exemption includes the removal of both the 5 per cent Basic Customs Duty (BCD), the 5 per cent Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC), and a 10 per cent Social Welfare Surcharge on both.

Cumulatively, the entire 11 per cent import duty on cotton has been exempted.Meanwhile, India’s textile and apparel sector has continued to demonstrate resilience despite the global uncertainties, to chart a positive growth trajectory in July, reaffirming the sector’s role as a key driver of employment, exports and economic growth.

FPJ Shorts
Yoga Guru Ramdev Urges Indians To Boycott US Brands, Calls 50% Tariffs Political Bullying
Yoga Guru Ramdev Urges Indians To Boycott US Brands, Calls 50% Tariffs Political Bullying
APSC JE Recruitment 2025: Admit Card Out; Check Exam Details Here
APSC JE Recruitment 2025: Admit Card Out; Check Exam Details Here
NCVT ITI Result 2025 Declared At skillindiadigital.gov.in; Get Direct Link Here
NCVT ITI Result 2025 Declared At skillindiadigital.gov.in; Get Direct Link Here
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges Centre For Immediate Relief As US 50% Tariff Hits Tiruppur Exports, Jobs At Risk
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges Centre For Immediate Relief As US 50% Tariff Hits Tiruppur Exports, Jobs At Risk

According to quick estimates released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence &amp; Statistics (DGCIS), exports of major textile commodities in July reached $3.1 billion, marking a 5.3 per cent year-on-year growth compared to $2.94 billion in the same month last year.

For the period April–July 2025, cumulative textile exports stood at $12.18 billion, reflecting a growth of 3.87 per cent over the corresponding figure of $11.73 billion for the same period of the previous year.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

5 tips to secure best car loan interest rates

5 tips to secure best car loan interest rates

Why Is US Punishing India, But Not China, For Buying Russian Oil? | Explained

Why Is US Punishing India, But Not China, For Buying Russian Oil? | Explained

PM Jan Dhan Yojana Facilitates Opening Of 56 Crore Bank Accounts In Last 11 Years, Total Deposits...

PM Jan Dhan Yojana Facilitates Opening Of 56 Crore Bank Accounts In Last 11 Years, Total Deposits...

Inside Ambani's 'Antilla Cha Raja': Nita, Anant, Radhika & Others Family Members Perform Aarti |...

Inside Ambani's 'Antilla Cha Raja': Nita, Anant, Radhika & Others Family Members Perform Aarti |...

Import Duty On Cotton Temporarily Exempted Till December 31, 2025, To Help Indian Textile Sector

Import Duty On Cotton Temporarily Exempted Till December 31, 2025, To Help Indian Textile Sector