5 tips to secure best car loan interest rates

For many, the joy of owning a new car goes beyond just driving—it is about independence, style, and convenience. Yet purchasing a car is a big financial decision, and a car loan can make it both easy and accessible. When you apply for car loans, the interest rate becomes the deciding factor in how smooth your repayment journey will be. A lower rate can help you keep your monthly payments affordable, so choosing the best deal is more important than ever.

Interest rates on car loans are not the same for everyone. From your credit score to the loan tenure, several things shape the rate you receive. A better rate can translate to less money out of your pocket each month, allowing you to enjoy your new car without financial stress. Here are some of the tips you should keep in mind to avail of the best car loan interest rates.

Five steps to get the best car loan interest rates

1. Know your credit score: Lenders look at your credit score to decide your interest rate. The higher your score, the better offer you will receive. Pay your bills on time, keep old debts clear, and review your credit report regularly.

2. Choose your loan tenure wisely: Car loans can be short or long. A shorter term usually means a lower rate, though your monthly payment will be higher. Pick a tenure that suits your budget while keeping overall interest costs low.

3. Increase your down payment: If you pay more upfront, your loan amount goes down, and lenders may offer you a better rate. Save for a larger down payment to reduce your EMI and total cost.

4. Borrow only what you need: A smaller loan amount often attracts a lower interest rate. Decide how much financing makes sense for your situation and avoid borrowing more than necessary.

5. Prove your stability: Lenders favour applicants with regular jobs and steady income. Gather your salary slips, bank statements, and income proof before applying—they show you can repay effortlessly.

Lenders like Bajaj Finance make borrowing hassle-free and convenient by providing high-value loans with simple eligibility criteria. Whether you are buying a family car or your very first hatchback, Bajaj Finance ensures you get the necessary funds without heavy paperwork.

Why choose a Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan?

Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan stands out with high-value loans that come with simple eligibility criteria and minimal paperwork. The approval process is quick, so you can hit the road in your new car faster. Here are some of the key benefits of opting for a Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan:

High-value loan: You can get a high-value loan of up to Rs. 10 crore. This substantial amount allows you to purchase the car of your choice without any budget constraints.

Up to 100% financing of the on-road price: Buying a new car involves more than just the ex-showroom cost. You also need to account for RTO registration, road tax, and insurance. With the Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan, you can get up to 100% financing of the on-road price. This means the loan covers all these expenses, allowing you to drive home your car without worrying about making a heavy upfront payment.

Flexible repayment tenure: Everyone’s financial comfort is different. That is why the loan offers flexible repayment tenures, ranging up to 96 months. You can choose a shorter term to close the loan quickly or opt for a longer term to keep your EMIs light and manageable.

Simple eligibility criteria and minimal paperwork: Applying for the loan is straightforward. The eligibility requirements are simple, plus the documentation process is minimal — saving you time and effort.

A car loan does more than fund your dream—it helps you manage cash flow, build a credit history, and enjoy your new car without a financial burden. By securing the best interest rate, comparing lenders, and planning your EMIs, you can take control of your car-buying journey. Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan offers competitive rates, flexible repayment options, and quick approvals, making borrowing easy and convenient.

Ready to make car ownership simple? Visit the Bajaj Finserv website or download the app to learn more about the new car loan.