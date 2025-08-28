EPFO Update: Big Digital Transformation In 2025, PF Withdrawal & Claim Process To Become Easier

File Image | EPFO 3.0 to Launch in 2025. | File Photo

New Delhi: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is planning to launch a new digital platform EPFO 3.0 in 2025. EPFO to make services faster, more transparent, and easy for over 8 crore EPF members. Big IT giants like Infosys, Wipro, and TCS have been selected to build the system. The launch was earlier planned for June 2025 but got delayed due to technical checks.

Withdraw PF Money Using ATM

One of the biggest new features is that members will be able to withdraw money directly from their PF account using an ATM. For this, members need to activate their UAN (Universal Account Number) and link their Aadhaar with their bank account. This will help people withdraw money easily in emergency situations.

PF Withdrawl by using UPI

EPFO will also allow members to withdraw money using UPI, just like other digital payments. This means members won’t have to go through long claim processes in urgent situations—they can get cash instantly.

Easier Online Claim Process

Now, small corrections or updates in claims can be done online using OTP verification. Members don’t need to visit the EPFO office anymore. They can also track their claim status online, making the process faster and reducing delays.

Faster Claim Settlement After Death

If a member passes away, their family's claim process will become easier and quicker. For example, guardian certificates won’t be needed for minors, so families can get financial help faster.

The new EPFO 3.0 platform is being designed to work smoothly on mobile phones, so members can check their account balance, claim status, and other details anytime, anywhere.