 EPFO Update: Big Digital Transformation In 2025, PF Withdrawal & Claim Process To Become Easier
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessEPFO Update: Big Digital Transformation In 2025, PF Withdrawal & Claim Process To Become Easier

EPFO Update: Big Digital Transformation In 2025, PF Withdrawal & Claim Process To Become Easier

EPFO is launching a new digital platform 'EPFO 3.0' in 2025 to make PF services faster and easier. Members will get ATM withdrawals, UPI access, online claims, and more.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
File Image | EPFO 3.0 to Launch in 2025. | File Photo

New Delhi: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is planning to launch a new digital platform EPFO 3.0 in 2025. EPFO to make services faster, more transparent, and easy for over 8 crore EPF members. Big IT giants like Infosys, Wipro, and TCS have been selected to build the system. The launch was earlier planned for June 2025 but got delayed due to technical checks.

Withdraw PF Money Using ATM

One of the biggest new features is that members will be able to withdraw money directly from their PF account using an ATM. For this, members need to activate their UAN (Universal Account Number) and link their Aadhaar with their bank account. This will help people withdraw money easily in emergency situations.

Read Also
EPFO Increases Death Relief Amount, Central Employees Families To Get ₹15 Lakh Support
article-image

PF Withdrawl by using UPI

FPJ Shorts
EPFO Update: Big Digital Transformation In 2025, PF Withdrawal & Claim Process To Become Easier
EPFO Update: Big Digital Transformation In 2025, PF Withdrawal & Claim Process To Become Easier
Ganeshotsav 2025: Ganpati Decoration In Mumbai Pays Tribute To Operation Sindoor & Mahadev | VIDEO
Ganeshotsav 2025: Ganpati Decoration In Mumbai Pays Tribute To Operation Sindoor & Mahadev | VIDEO
Wilmar International To Acquire 20% Stake In Adani Group's AWL Agri Business, Seeks Approval From Fair Trade Regulator, CCI
Wilmar International To Acquire 20% Stake In Adani Group's AWL Agri Business, Seeks Approval From Fair Trade Regulator, CCI
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw Live Streaming: Check, Format, Teams, When & Where To Watch The Event In India
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw Live Streaming: Check, Format, Teams, When & Where To Watch The Event In India

EPFO will also allow members to withdraw money using UPI, just like other digital payments. This means members won’t have to go through long claim processes in urgent situations—they can get cash instantly.

Easier Online Claim Process

Now, small corrections or updates in claims can be done online using OTP verification. Members don’t need to visit the EPFO office anymore. They can also track their claim status online, making the process faster and reducing delays.

Read Also
EPFO 3.0 Set For Big Tech Upgrade, TCS-Infosys & Wipro Shortlisted For Development
article-image

Faster Claim Settlement After Death

If a member passes away, their family's claim process will become easier and quicker. For example, guardian certificates won’t be needed for minors, so families can get financial help faster.

The new EPFO 3.0 platform is being designed to work smoothly on mobile phones, so members can check their account balance, claim status, and other details anytime, anywhere.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EPFO Update: Big Digital Transformation In 2025, PF Withdrawal & Claim Process To Become Easier

EPFO Update: Big Digital Transformation In 2025, PF Withdrawal & Claim Process To Become Easier

Wilmar International To Acquire 20% Stake In Adani Group's AWL Agri Business, Seeks Approval From...

Wilmar International To Acquire 20% Stake In Adani Group's AWL Agri Business, Seeks Approval From...

India's Pharmaceutical Exports Spared From Trump's 50% Tariff Slap, Citing Role As Largest Global...

India's Pharmaceutical Exports Spared From Trump's 50% Tariff Slap, Citing Role As Largest Global...

Adani Group Reports Record ₹90,572 Crore EBITDA In FY25, Led By Infrastructure And Clean Energy

Adani Group Reports Record ₹90,572 Crore EBITDA In FY25, Led By Infrastructure And Clean Energy

India's Growth To Average 6.5% In The Next 10 Years, Inflation Likely To Align With RBI's 4% Target:...

India's Growth To Average 6.5% In The Next 10 Years, Inflation Likely To Align With RBI's 4% Target:...