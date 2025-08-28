 PM Jan Dhan Yojana Facilitates Opening Of 56 Crore Bank Accounts In Last 11 Years, Total Deposits Amounting To ₹2.68 Lakh Crore
PM Jan Dhan Yojana Facilitates Opening Of 56 Crore Bank Accounts In Last 11 Years, Total Deposits Amounting To ₹2.68 Lakh Crore

IANSUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: More than 56 crore bank accounts have been opened under the flagship financial inclusion scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), in the last 11 years, with total deposits amounting to Rs 2.68 lakh crore, the government said on Thursday.Over 67 per cent of the PMJDY accounts are located in rural or semi-urban areas, and 56 per cent of Jan Dhan accounts were opened by women.

“PMJDY has been one of the major channels for delivering benefits under various schemes using Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), providing credit facilities, social security, and enhancing savings and investments,” Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The scheme has also issued 38 crore RuPay cards, playing a major role in increasing digital transactions to 22,198 crore in 2024-25.The number of RuPay card transactions at PoS and e-commerce has increased from 67 crore in FY 2017-18 to 93.85 crore in FY 2024-25, the government said in a release.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of every household having a bank account and every adult having insurance and pension coverage, saturation drives are being conducted nationwide, said Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.The campaigns will run till September 30 to expand the reach of PMJDY.

“At least one camp will be held in each of the 2.7 lakh gram panchayats in the country where eligible persons can open PMJDY accounts, enroll under Jansuraksha schemes, and also do their re-KYC and update nominations in their bank accounts,” the minister said."We have achieved near saturation in bank accounts, and there has been a continuous increase in insurance and pension coverage across the country,” he added.

Notably, the total deposit balances under PMJDY accounts have reached Rs 2,67,756 crore, while the number of accounts has increased three-fold, and the total deposits have grown by approximately 12 times.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

