MobiKwik Swings To ₹40.5 Crore Profit In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 7% YoY To ₹2,972 Crore

Mumbai: One MobiKwik Systems Ltd. reported a sharp turnaround in its consolidated net profit, posting Rs 40.5 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to a loss of Rs 552.8 crore in Q3 FY25 and Rs 286.2 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 7.2 percent YoY to Rs 2,889.5 crore, while total income touched Rs 2,972.2 crore. This marks a sequential growth from Rs 2,702.1 crore in Q2 and Rs 2,694.8 crore in Q1, underscoring the company’s improving financial trajectory.

Revenue rises, losses reversed

MobiKwik delivered a profitable quarter in Q3 FY26, reversing prior losses on the back of improved margins and cost control. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,889.5 crore, up from Rs 2,702.1 crore in Q2 and Rs 2,694.8 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit swung to Rs 40.5 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 286.2 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 552.8 crore in the same period last year. The company's total expenses declined 11 percent YoY to Rs 2,822.5 crore.

Sequential growth builds momentum

The sequential recovery was driven by a 6.9 percent QoQ rise in operational revenue and a reduction in lending operational expenses, which fell sharply to Rs 10.9 crore from Rs 127.8 crore in Q2. EBITDA improved to Rs 149.7 crore, from a negative Rs 63.8 crore last quarter, marking a Rs 213.5 crore QoQ swing. Payment processing charges remained stable at Rs 1,290.8 crore, while employee benefits rose to Rs 414.9 crore. Finance costs stood at Rs 72.3 crore, and depreciation expenses at Rs 36.9 crore.

Nine-month performance steady amid growth pivot

For 9M FY26, MobiKwik reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 8,305.2 crore, down 8 percent from Rs 9,023.9 crore in 9M FY25. Net loss widened marginally to Rs 664.9 crore from Rs 654.9 crore YoY. However, contribution profit and EBITDA trends suggest structural improvements. Payments GMV rose to Rs 4.81 lakh crore and user base grew to 186.6 million. The company cited higher credit quality and recovery in its lending business as key drivers for the improved outlook.

Disclaimer: This article is based on unaudited financial results disclosed by One MobiKwik Systems Ltd. All financial data has been verified from official filings and is subject to further audit adjustments.