Media aficionado, Dinesh Anand To Launch Channel DAP TV Network Under Banner Dinesh Anand Production...

It is a foregone conclusion that the media industry is no longer limiting itself to print or television. In today’s age where “content is king”, social media of diverse forms have cemented themselves as the undisputed victor in the content consumption race. Leveraging the content consumption trend, many traditional media houses have shifted focus to social media-centric reportage, debate, and content creation to maximise their reach. In a move that amplifies the well-informed and influential voice that the media industry has been striving to collectively strengthen, Dinesh Anand Production is gearing up to unveil its newest venture, the DAP TV Network. Much like the renowned production house, the soon-to-be-launched channel is the brainchild of Dinesh Anand, a seasoned member of the Hindi journalism fraternity. Having worked with forums such as National Hindi Daily, National News Magazine, and National News Channel, along with several digital media platforms, Anand has been a leading voice in the journalism circle for over 25 years, before he successfully forayed into the world of production.

As the veteran journalist-turned-producer and his team of production experts gear themselves for the launch of the DAP TV Network, they are aware that the work ahead is cut out for them. Right from the get-go, DAP TV Network will be the broadcasting partner of Anand’s widely popular interview show, Khas Mulakat, which is currently hosted on Outlook's online platform. So far, Khas Mulakat has had a stellar track record for grabbing eyeballs and thus, even before its inception, the upcoming channel is already looking at a huge viewership whose imagination has been captured by the magnetic presence of Anand himself along with countless eminent personalities whom he interviews. The show has been lauded across quarters, including a veteran such as Pankaj Tripathi who had praised Anand during his interview.

Hailing from Patna, Bihar, Dinesh Anand, a graduate of Patna University, is nothing short of a media wonder. In 2015, when the journalist took a leap of faith and began his production banner, he proved his mettle as a veritable media maverick. His talent lies in the fact that in today’s dynamic world of content, he has leveraged an astute understanding of the ever-changing viewing preference of the audience to smoothly traverse different media platforms and thrive. The advent of the DAP TV Network would only further cement his name as a media industry leader.

Moreover, attesting to Anand’s vision as a thought leader of the media sector, Dinesh Anand Production has been the driving force behind countless noteworthy short films, documentaries, and over 50 biopics, among other projects. Needless to say, the projects have resonated with audiences across the country, cutting through the varied viewing preferences in a country as diverse as India. But Anand’s tireless work as a producer has been about resting laurels. Even as netizens get ready to enjoy Anand’s popular initiative, Khas Mulakat on DAP TV Network, Anand is busy ensuring that the long repertoire of the production house continues expanding.

At the moment, the first feature film of Dinesh Anand Production is at the screenplay stage, with special attention being paid so that the piece lends itself effortlessly to the demand of the OTT platforms. The movie featuring popular Hindi Cinema actors is expected to hit the shooting floor soon. On that note, it is worth noting that anyone who has followed the career trajectory of Dinesh Anand can, by looking back, attest that the endeavours, upcoming or accomplished, of his production house are not the journalist's only tryst with Bollywood.

During the 90s, when Anand held a crucial position in a film distribution company, he made a remarkable impact with several blockbuster films, each bearing Anand's signature. Notable among them were hits such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Dayavan, Hero, Karma, Ramlakhan, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Jeeva, Watan Ke Rakhwale, among others. Anand believes that his love and passion for films, especially Bollywood, drove him to venture into the realm of film production. While the journey as a producer has had its own share of ups and downs, Anand’s media acumen has held the venture in good stead. But the leader was not the only one braving the odds of the industry.

Alongside Anand, his wife, Kavita Anand, who is the relentless Managing Partner of the production house has long been playing a major role in realizing crucial projects. Under the duo’s joint leadership, the production company is particularly pumped to work in high gear as the venture envisions taking Bollywood films by storm.

On a different note, it is worth mentioning that in addition to content creation endeavours, Anand’s leadership and his production house have, over the years, backed many well-received award shows and events in partnership with leading media houses such as Outlook Magazine, India Today, The Indian Express Group. Owing to the expert-driven insights of the team at Dinesh Anand Production and Anand’s long-standing media experience, the events didn’t just boast a huge reach but also engaged more than 500 famous Indian personalities. The events witnessed the presence of notable celebrities such as Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, Shatrughan Sinha from Bollywood film industry and Shri Harivansh, Honorable Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha from Indian Politics and Central Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Shri Anurag Thakur.

Similarly, the production house, under the able stewardship of Anand, has honoured over 150 important figures in partnership with various media groups. The list of celebrated figures includes respected Padmashree and Padma Vibhushan personalities such as including Dr. Usha Kiran Khan, Sharda Sinha, Rajkumari Devi alias 'Kisan Chachi', Sudha Varghese, Dr. Vijay Prakash Singh, Dr. R. N. Singh, Dr. Shanti Roy, Godavari Dutt, Manoj Bajpayee, Dr. (Prof) Ramjee Singh, Super 30 founder Anand Kumar, Dr. Narendra Prasad and 126-year-old Swami Shivanand, among others.

produces in collaboration with various media partners. Notable titles such as 'Icons of Bihar', 'Farsh se Arsh Tak', 'Pioneers in Healthcare', 'Icons of India', and 'Visionaries of Bihar' have garnered significant attention. His latest book, "Pillars of India," a 125-page book highlighting several iconic figures, is on the anvil. The upcoming book will feature notable public figures such as Amitabh Bachchan, Gulzar, Late Lata Mangeshkar, Swami Ramdev, Shri Shri RaviShankar, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, among others.

Signalling the success of his stint in production and events, Anand has been the recipient of the prestigious Global Excellence Award, conferred to him by the well-known actress Madhuri Dixit and the notable actor Anupam Kher. With the production house working tirelessly to bring to the audience, the first production under the DAP TV Network, it sets the stage for an exciting future adorned with several accolades and recognitions for Anand's contributions to the entertainment industry.

To conclude, true to his dynamic nature, what makes the journalist a powerful media professional and entrepreneur is the fact that beyond his journalistic, event management, and branding initiatives, Dinesh Anand continues to expand the horizons of his professional ambit. In addition to the many hats he dons, Anand also serves as the trustee of the Ramayana Research Council and the National Media Advisor of the Indian Medical Association. Indeed, Anand who comes from a humble background is a veritable inspirational figure to today's hustle-minded youth; his career trajectory is a testament to the virtue of indomitable grit that many aspire to.