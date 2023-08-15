 Indore: City Producer & Production House Gets International Recognition
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 01:37 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City producer and production house owner Rupsa Mukherjee won an award of ‘Game Changer of the year’ by the Women Leaders Forum 2023 for being amongst the best women leading in education and entrepreneurship. With the recent web series produced by the Mukherjee couple that revolves around the lives of four common people of Indore, she has displayed an ability to showcase the lessons that normal families can teach.

The series is being produced by Rupsa Mukherjee and Anshuman Pandey through Idreamz Production and is being directed by Sanjeeb Das. The series is still being shot. Two parts of the stories were shot in Mumbai, while the other two are scheduled to be shot in Indore.

At the Global Business Awards 2023 the couple’s production was awarded Best Production House in M.P. This award was presented by actress Karishma Tanna where Rupsa Mukherjee received the award on behalf of Idreamz Production.

