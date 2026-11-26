MCX iCOMDEX Jumps |

Mumbai: The Multi Commodity Exchange of India's (MCX) iCOMDEX Composite Index surged 1.8% to 19,314.18 points on Thursday, November 26, as investors returned to commodity markets following a prolonged sell-off.

The benchmark opened at 18,990.06 points against its previous close of 18,973.60 points. All three major commodity segments — bullion, base metals and energy — registered gains amid renewed buying interest. The MCX iCOMDEX tracks commodity futures performance, providing investors with a benchmark to assess broader commodity market trends.

Gold, Silver Lead Recovery

The bullion index climbed 2.4% to 26,478.93 points at 10:20 am, emerging as the strongest-performing commodity segment. The gold sub-index advanced 2% to 29,535.32 points, while the silver sub-index surged 4% to 16,436.13 points.

A retreat in the US dollar and Treasury yields supported precious metal prices, encouraging investors to accumulate bullion at relatively lower valuations. The dollar index also surrendered some gains after crossing the 104 mark in the previous trading session, improving the appeal of dollar-denominated commodities.

Copper, Zinc Attract Buyers

The base metals index gained 0.9% to 22,965.04 points as bargain buying supported industrial metals. Copper and zinc advanced 1% each to 16,647.16 and 39,686.34 points, respectively. Aluminium gained 0.6% to 14,566.55 points, while lead remained steady at 8,584.47 points.

Industrial metals had faced sustained selling pressure amid weakness in global technology stocks, rising borrowing costs and concerns surrounding technology sector expenditure.

Crude Oil Gains Amid Supply Concerns

The energy index advanced over 1% to 8,129.64 points, supported by rising crude oil prices. The crude oil sub-index climbed 1.2% to 12,945.94 points as escalating attacks on vessels in West Asia raised concerns over potential supply disruptions.

According to ANZ Research, widening geopolitical tensions could undermine the recent recovery in regional crude oil flows. Natural gas, however, bucked the broader commodity market trend, declining 0.6% to 699.88 points.

Investors are expected to closely monitor US dollar movements, global risk sentiment and geopolitical developments for further cues on commodity prices.

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