MCX gold fell 4.49% to Rs 1,21,719 per 10 grams and silver slid 6.6 percent to Rs 1,47,066 per kg. |

Mumbai: Gold and silver futures fell sharply on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in early trade on Friday, November 20, as a stronger US dollar and elevated Treasury yields weighed on bullion. Silver led the decline, sliding 6.6 percent, while gold fell as much as 4.49 percent.

MCX Prices Slide

December gold futures fell Rs 5,733 to an intraday low of Rs 1,21,719 per 10 grams by 10.30 am, compared with the previous close of Rs 1,27,452. December silver futures dropped Rs 10,416 to an intraday low of Rs 1,47,066 per kg.

The sell-off extended to international markets. Spot gold slipped below $3,550 an ounce after briefly trading near $3,630, putting it on course for a double-digit weekly decline. Silver retreated towards $41 an ounce and was also heading for a steep weekly loss.

Dollar And Yields Weigh

Commodity analysts attributed the decline to expectations that the US Federal Reserve could keep monetary policy restrictive for longer as inflation concerns persist. The US dollar index remained near multi-month highs, while crude oil held above $90 a barrel, adding to concerns about price pressures.

Higher Treasury yields make interest-bearing assets more attractive relative to gold and silver, which pay no interest. A stronger dollar also makes bullion priced in the US currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Gold And Silver Levels

Analysts identified Rs 1,22,000–Rs 1,22,800 as the key support zone for gold. A sustained break below Rs 1,22,000 could drag prices towards Rs 1,18,000–Rs 1,19,000. On the upside, the former support zone of Rs 1,26,300–Rs 1,27,000 has become immediate resistance. Analysts said a sustained move above Rs 1,27,000 would help stabilise the near-term outlook.

For silver, analysts flagged Rs 1,48,000–Rs 1,50,000 as the key support zone. A sustained break below Rs 1,48,000 could expose the Rs 1,40,000–Rs 1,42,000 range. Immediate resistance lies at Rs 1,56,000–Rs 1,58,000, with a sustained move above Rs 1,58,000 needed to stabilise the technical outlook.

Both contracts traded below the lower end of their immediate support zones at their intraday lows. The relative strength index hovered near 18 for both metals, indicating deeply oversold conditions.

Analysts said those readings left room for a technical rebound, though the moving average convergence divergence indicator continued to signal bearish momentum in both metals.