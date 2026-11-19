Gold Prices Fall As US Fed Rate Hike Fears Grow, Silver Futures Rise On MCX | Representational Image

New Delhi, Nov 19: Gold prices remained under pressure on Thursday, slipping below the Rs 1.3 lakh per 10-gram mark as a stronger US dollar and expectations of a tighter monetary policy stance by the US Federal Reserve weighed on bullion sentiment.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (December) were trading at Rs 1,29,331, down Rs 483 or 0.37 per cent from its previous close of Rs 1,29,814.

During the session so far, the yellow metal touched an intraday high of Rs 1,29,796 and an intraday low of Rs 1,28,310 by 12:30 pm.

Silver Futures Register Modest Gains

Meanwhile, silver futures (December) were trading at Rs 1,61,500 per 1 kg, up Rs 768 or 0.48 per cent from its previous close of Rs 1,60,734.

Silver touched an intraday high of Rs 1,62,175 and an intraday low of Rs 1,59,321 so far.

Read Also India Inc Must Raise Wages To Boost Consumer Demand: Economic Affairs Secretary

In the international market, gold prices also remained weak, while silver posted modest gains. COMEX gold was down 0.24 per cent at $3,730 per ounce, while silver rose 0.37 per cent to $45.22 per ounce.

Federal Reserve Policy Weighs On Gold

Market analysts said gold prices continued to face selling pressure amid growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve could maintain a restrictive monetary policy stance for longer.

According to analysts, hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials have strengthened expectations of additional interest rate increases, pushing Treasury yields higher and supporting the US dollar.

Higher yields and a stronger dollar typically reduce the appeal of non-interest-bearing assets such as gold and silver by increasing their opportunity cost.

Also Watch:

Stronger Dollar Adds Pressure On Bullion

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of major currencies, rose to 103.85, its highest level since March 2025, further adding pressure on bullion prices.

Analysts also noted that the combined impact of a firm dollar and elevated bond yields has pushed gold prices close to their lowest levels in more than a year, while limiting upside in the broader precious metals complex.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)