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Indian companies must consider increasing employee wages to strengthen consumer demand and sustain economic growth, Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur said on Thursday.

Addressing an industry event in New Delhi, Thakur highlighted stagnant real incomes despite signs of recovery in private-sector investment.

She said investment activity had improved since April, with recent economic indicators suggesting that the recovery was spreading across more industries.

However, she stressed that stronger household purchasing power was essential to sustaining economic momentum.

Thakur urged businesses to address wage stagnation, arguing that higher employee incomes could stimulate consumption and encourage further investment.

Government data show that average monthly earnings among regular salaried employees increased approximately 5% annually during 2023 and 2024.

However, inflation largely offset these gains, leaving real wages virtually unchanged.

Household finances have also faced pressure from rising borrowing costs and persistent price increases.

Consumer inflation accelerated to 6.09% in October, while food inflation reached 8.94%, further affecting purchasing power.

Consequently, households have increasingly relied on borrowing to maintain consumption.

This raises concerns about the sustainability of spending, which contributes approximately 60% to India's gross domestic product (GDP).

Thakur suggested that improved wages could create a positive cycle of stronger demand, business expansion and economic growth.

The Economic Affairs Secretary said private investment initially appeared to be recovering in a limited number of sectors.

However, subsequent monthly indicators showed that the improvement was becoming more widespread.

Government infrastructure expenditure has supported economic activity, but greater private investment could provide additional momentum.

Thakur encouraged companies to expand their participation in manufacturing and infrastructure projects, including through public-private partnerships.

She also pointed to improving external economic conditions.

According to Thakur, easing geopolitical tensions, returning capital flows and declining crude oil prices have created a more favourable environment for India.

She expressed confidence that these developments could support faster economic expansion.

Nevertheless, she emphasised that businesses must strengthen domestic demand through better wages to reinforce the investment recovery.