Police Return 50 Tola Gold, Silver & Cash Recovered In Theft Cases To Owners In Ambajogai | Representational image (AI-generated)

Beed: Ambajogai police have solved two separate theft cases registered at the Ambajogai City Police Station and returned valuables worth several lakh rupees to their rightful owners.

The recovered property was formally handed over to the complainants from Bank Colony and Rajiv Nagar by Assistant Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Shinde.

In the first case, police recovered 49.8 tola of gold and 1,600 grams of silver stolen during a burglary at the residence of Gulabchand Hanumandas Sarda (56), a resident of Bank Colony. The recovered valuables were returned to Sarda.

In the second case, police returned ₹33,000 in cash stolen from a laboratory belonging to Pramod Bharat Chiwade (30), a resident of Nivrutti Park in the Rajiv Nagar area. Police recovered the stolen amount during the investigation.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kawat, Additional Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh and Assistant Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Shinde.

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Police Inspector Sharad Jogdand led the investigation and recovery operation, assisted by Police Sub-Inspector Anand Shinde, Woman Police Sub-Inspector Suchita Kedar and police personnel Tejas Vavhale, Pandurang Kale and Hanumant Chadar.

The return of the stolen valuables brought considerable relief to the victims, who expressed gratitude to the Ambajogai police for their efforts.