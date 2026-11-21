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Mumbai: Global primary aluminium production increased in October 2026 compared with September, supported by higher output from China and several other major producing regions. However, worldwide production remained below the year-ago level, indicating uneven recovery across the global aluminium industry.

According to data released by the International Aluminium Institute (IAI), global aluminium output reached 6.25 million tonnes in October, compared with 6.03 million tonnes in September. Production declined nearly 1% from 6.31 million tonnes recorded in October 2025.

Global Aluminium Output Gains Momentum

Average daily global aluminium production increased to 201,600 tonnes in October from 200,900 tonnes in September, reflecting a modest improvement in manufacturing activity. The monthly increase highlights stronger production across several regions, even as the global aluminium market continues to experience variations in regional supply.

China Drives Aluminium Production Growth

China, the world's largest aluminium producer, remained the primary contributor to global output. The country's aluminium production climbed more than 3% month-on-month to 3.87 million tonnes in October. Output also increased nearly 3% compared with the corresponding period last year. China's strong production performance helped offset weaker annual output in certain other regions.

GCC And European Output Improves

Aluminium production across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) increased to 352,000 tonnes in October from 325,000 tonnes in September. However, GCC output declined nearly 33% year-on-year, highlighting a substantial annual contraction. Meanwhile, European aluminium production, including Russia, increased to 647,000 tonnes during October.

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Asia, Africa And Oceania Register Gains

Production across Asia, excluding China, increased to 430,000 tonnes, while African output reached 87,000 tonnes. Oceania also recorded growth, with aluminium production rising to 164,000 tonnes from 161,000 tonnes in September.

MCX Aluminium Prices Decline

Despite improving global production figures, aluminium prices weakened in India's commodity market. The most-active November aluminium futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) closed Friday at ₹312.40 per kilogram, declining 1% from Thursday. The latest figures highlight improving monthly aluminium supply alongside persistent regional disparities in annual production.

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