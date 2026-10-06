Vedanta Aluminium Q2 Production Rises 5 Percent To 6.49 Lakh Tonnes, Hits Record Quarterly Output

Vedanta Aluminium recorded its highest-ever quarterly aluminium production in the September 2026 quarter, supported by new capacity and efficiency gains | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, October 6, 2026: Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd's aluminium production rose by five per cent to 6,49,000 tonnes in the second quarter of the current financial year.

The company's aluminium output stood at 6,17,000 tonnes in the year-ago period, according to the production figures of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd (VAML).

The company said that it registered "highest-ever quarterly aluminium production....supported by production from the new smelter and improved efficiency across existing lines."

Alumina Production Rises 37 Per Cent

The company said the alumina production also went up by 37 per cent to 8,95,000 tonnes in the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 53,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd (VAML) said that it "recorded quarterly alumina production of 895 KT, up 37 per cent year-on-year, driven by the ramp-up and stabilisation of the expansion circuit."

Value-added production increased by 31 per cent year-on-year to 4,32,000 tonnes, supported by growing demand from the automotive sector and domestic downstream industries.

Major Odisha Aluminium Operations

VAML operates one of the world's largest alumina refineries at Lanjigarh and one of the world's largest aluminium smelters at Jharsuguda in Odisha, and the country's iconic aluminium producer Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd (BALCO) at Korba in Chhattisgarh.

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It has captive bauxite and coal resources and nearly 4.5 GW of captive power generation capacity, supported by an expanding downstream manufacturing ecosystem.

The Vedanta group firm currently contributes 50 per cent of the country's aluminium production and has developed a diverse customer base across over 60 countries worldwide.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)