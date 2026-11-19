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Mumbai: The global aluminium market is expected to remain under supply pressure through 2028, with an annual deficit of approximately 4 lakh tonnes projected for both 2027 and 2028, according to a report by Emkay Global Financial Services.

Despite upcoming capacity expansions and potential smelter restarts in the Middle East, the brokerage expects limited inventories, rising production costs and supply disruptions to keep the aluminium market tight.

Aluminium Prices Under Pressure

Aluminium prices have corrected 8.4% during the quarter so far, reflecting expectations of improving global supply. However, Emkay believes the decline does not indicate any significant improvement in metal availability.

London Metal Exchange (LME) aluminium inventories have plunged 57% year-to-date to 2.2 lakh tonnes. Meanwhile, elevated physical premiums across Europe and the US Midwest indicate persistent supply shortages.

Indonesia Capacity Expansion

Indonesia is expected to add nearly 20 lakh tonnes of aluminium production capacity by 2027, potentially easing global supply constraints. However, delays in commissioning new facilities and slower production ramp-ups could restrict immediate availability.

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) aims to restore approximately 5.85 lakh tonnes of capacity by the first quarter of 2027. Meanwhile, uncertainty surrounds production restarts at Alba and Qatalum, representing combined capacity of approximately 5.67 lakh tonnes.

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China Output Restrictions

China's annual primary aluminium production ceiling of 45 million tonnes remains another major constraint on global supply growth. Additionally, alumina prices near $400 per tonne are increasing aluminium manufacturing costs, potentially supporting benchmark prices.

Aluminium Market Outlook

Even under Emkay's bearish scenario, assuming aluminium prices of $2,600 per tonne, consumption growth of just 1.5% and two US Federal Reserve interest rate hikes by March 2027, the market would register only a marginal surplus.

The brokerage expects gradual capacity additions and restricted spot availability to maintain structural tightness in the global aluminium market through 2028.

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