Gold and silver prices witnessed another sharp decline on Friday amid sustained selling pressure in domestic and international bullion markets | AI Representational Image

New Delhi, November 20, 2026: The relentless sell-off in precious metals showed no signs of easing on Friday, with gold prices falling by Rs 5,200 to Rs 1,29,300 per 10 grams in the national capital, as persistent selling in global markets battered investor sentiment.

Gold Falls For Ninth Consecutive Session

Declining for the ninth straight session, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity depreciated by Rs 5,200 to Rs 1,29,300 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Thursday’s close of Rs 1,34,500 per 10 grams, according to local traders.

Silver offered no cushion against the slide, with prices sinking to Rs 1.58 lakh per kg, down Rs 4,000. The white metal settled at Rs 1.62 lakh per kg in the preceding session.

Precious Metals Under Pressure Globally

The sell-off was not confined to domestic markets, with both precious metals facing sustained pressure in overseas trade.

In global markets, spot gold declined USD 38.99, or 1.08 per cent, to USD 3,586.32 per ounce, while silver fell nearly 1 per cent to USD 42.62 an ounce, extending their losses as investors continued to unwind positions.

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Both precious metals hit their lowest levels since September 2025.

Analysts said the latest losses marked another setback for bullion investors, as the sell-off showed no signs of letting up.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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