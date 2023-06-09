Maruti Suzuki Launches The All-New Tour H1 | CarDekho

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has introduced the All-New Tour H1 – India’s most fuel efficient entry level commercial hatchback, the company today announced through an exchange filing.

With the latest generation of Alto K10, the All-New Tour H1 offers fresh new exteriors, spacious interiors, enhanced comfort, convenience and safety features.

It comes equipped with a more powerful and efficient Next-Gen K-series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine offering impressive performance and enhanced fuel-efficiency.

“The all-new Tour H1 carries on the legacy and trust built by the Alto K10 for the commercial segment. It comes equipped with the trusted Next-Gen K 10C engine, impressive interiors and exteriors along with a host of comfort, convenience, and safety features. Offering excellent fuel-efficiency, the Tour H1 is set to deliver immense joy in the lives of our commercial channel customers,” said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

The All-New Tour H1 offers safety^ features such as dual airbags, front seat belts with pre-tensioner and force limiter, seat belt reminders for both front and rear passengers, engine immobiliser, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), speed limiting system, reverse parking sensors, etc.

The all-new Tour H1 will be offered in three colour choices, namely, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Granite Grey, and Arctic White.