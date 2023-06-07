After Honda Elevate And Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Upcoming SUVs To Look Forward

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 07, 2023
Maruti Suzuki launched the off-roader Jimny SUV in India, with prices ranging from Rs 12.74 lakh for the entry-level Zeta trim and going up to Rs 15.05 lakh for the top-spec Alpha trim.
Honda launched its new SUV, the Elevate, in the Indian car market on June 6. The Honda Elevate prices are expected to start at a range between Rs 10 - 17 Lakh, depending on the variant selected.
Jeep Grand Cherokee L 2023 is a 7 seater SUV which is expected to launch in June 2023. The estimated price for it will be in the range of Rs 85 Lakh.
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is expected to be launched in India by around June 2023, after the launch of the EQS sedan by October 2022. The expected estimated price for it will be around the range of 2 Crore.
Hyundai Exter is a CompactSuv car. It is expected to launch in India in July 2023 with an estimated price between Rs 6 - 10 Lakh
