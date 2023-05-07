Maruti Suzuki Jimny media drive moves to Ladakh from Dehradun after social media outrage | Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki's media drive that was earlier supposed to happen in Ladakh has been moved to Dehradun. According to a report in Rushlane, the decision to shift the venue came after the company faced criticism for a TVC that was shot in Ladakh for the upcoming off-roader SUV. The TVC showcases a Jimny wading from a frozen water body in the Ladakh region.

BJP Member of Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal was one of the first people to condemn Maruti Suzuki's decision to shoot an ad in Ladakh three months ago. The Ladakh MP had asked the government to ensure that the advertisements don't destroy the fragile ecosystem. The MP had also called for legal action against Maruti.

I condemn @Maruti_Corp's irresponsible advertisement act. The fragile ecosystem should not be destroyed for the sake of commercial gain. I urge the administration to halt the shooting & take legal action as necessary. Let's preserve the unique beauty of Ladakh for future gen. pic.twitter.com/2IaC4vUkcI — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) April 10, 2023

Media reports claim that the flak received on social media was one of the deciding factors to move the venue of the Jimny media drive.

The SUV by Maruti Suzuki was first unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 and is expected to roll out in the second week of May. The Jimny is powered by Suzuki's 4x4 ALLGRIP drive system, four-cylinder and 1.5 litre K-series petrol engine with a five-speed manual transmission.

Jimny has been constructed on a ladder-frame chassis and will get a clamshell bonnet, trapezoidal wheel arch extensions, drip rails and gunmetal grey. The SUV will also provide the tilt power steering feature.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to compete against the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha in the domestic market.