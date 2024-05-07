Tata Electronics Making Waves? Begins Exporting Semiconductor Chips From Bengaluru R&D Center: Report

Semiconductor | FPJ Library

Tata Electronics has taken a significant step in the semiconductor industry by commencing the export of semiconductor chips packaged at its pilot line at its research and development center in Bengaluru, according to sources familiar with the matter as reported by The Economic Times.

Partnerships and Expansion Plans

The exported chips are being sent to Tata Electronics partners in Japan, the US, and Europe, signaling the growing presence of the company in the international markets. The report highlighted that the company plans for expansion, including the establishment of a new chip packaging unit in Assam and a USD 10 billion chip foundry in Gujarat, The Economic Times reported.

Collaboration with Tesla

Recently, Tata Electronics made headlines with reports of its strategic partnership with Tesla for the supply of semiconductor chips globally.

This highlights Tata Electronics being emerging as a supplier for major global clients, also aligning with Tesla's interest in establishing manufacturing facilities in India.

Semiconductor industry gaining momentum in India an | Representativ pic

Chip Technology

Tata Electronics is nearing completion of the tape-out process for semiconductor chips across various nodes, including 28, 40, 55, and 65 nanometers. Commercial production of these chips is anticipated to begin in 2027, added the report.

Impact on India's Semiconductor Industry

With the semiconductor industry gaining momentum in India and the establishment of chip manufacturing plants and assembly facilities in Assam and Gujarat is expected to generate significant employment opportunities.