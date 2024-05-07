Motorola Showcases Moto Edge 50 Fusion

By: Vikrant Durgale | May 07, 2024
The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is enhanced by its ultra-thin design, curved edges, smooth contours, and seamless camera housing.
Master night photography and enhance all your photos with the 50MP main camera's powerful LYTIATM sensor, which guarantees incredible shots in low light.
Handpick between Hot Pink in vegan suede or Marshmallow Blue in vegan leather, or opt for Forest Blue's elegant and velvety matte finish.
Exciting, user-friendly camera features will give your inspiration a bump up.
Snapdragon® 7 Gen 2 processor's blazing fast and dependable performance and incredible battery life. Store pictures, videos, games, and more in up to 512GB of storage.
Unlock your phone with your fingerprint – simply touch the display glass above the optical sensor. Manage network security, control app permissions, and even create a secret folder with Moto Secure.