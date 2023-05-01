Maruti Suzuki April 2023 sales increases to 1,60,529 units | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 160,529 units in April 2023 in comparison to 1,50,661 units sold in April 2022, the company announced through an exchange filing. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 139,519 units, sales to other OEMs of 4,039 units and exports of 16,971 units.

The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles. The Company took all possible measures to minimize the impact.

The sales of mimi and compact segments that include models like Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR increased to 89,045 from its earlier 76,321 units. The sales of passenger cars that include the mini and compact segment went up to 90,062 units against 76,900 units it sold for the same month in the last year.

Domestic market sales

Maruti Suzuki sold 1,37,320 passenger vehicles in the domestic market against 1,21,995 units it sold in April last year. The company's sales for light commercial vehicles in the domestic markets on the other hand dipped to 2,199 units in comparison to 4,266 vehicles the company sold in the same time span last year.