Highway |

Mumbai: Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited has secured three infrastructure contracts worth ₹234.83 crore, including applicable GST, strengthening its presence in road maintenance and bridge-related infrastructure projects.

According to a regulatory filing, the contracts cover highway rehabilitation and maintenance work in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Andhra Pradesh. The latest orders have increased the company's unexecuted order book to approximately ₹800 crore.

₹178 Crore Andaman Contracts

Markolines received two contracts worth ₹178.12 crore from RKEC Projects Limited for infrastructure projects in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The larger contract, valued at ₹120.28 crore, involves work on a major bridge across Middle Strait Creek along NH-04, connecting South Andaman and Baratang Island.

The second order, worth ₹57.84 crore, covers highway rehabilitation between End of Jarwa and Rangat. These projects expand the company's infrastructure execution portfolio in the island territory.

Andhra Pradesh Road Project

The third contract, valued at ₹56.71 crore, was awarded by Ranastalam Anandapuram Road Limited. It involves major maintenance work across a 47-kilometre road stretch in Andhra Pradesh. The company is expected to complete the project within six months.

Entry Into Marine Infrastructure

Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Patil said the bridge project represents an important milestone as Markolines enters the marine infrastructure segment. The development broadens its business beyond conventional road maintenance and pavement rehabilitation.

Order Book Reaches ₹800 Crore

Chief Financial Officer Vijay Oswal said the latest contract wins have pushed the company's unexecuted order book to approximately ₹800 crore. The expanded order book provides visibility into upcoming project execution.

However, actual revenue recognition will depend on construction progress, project timelines and contractual conditions. The contracts underline Markolines' efforts to diversify its infrastructure portfolio across different regions.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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