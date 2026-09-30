L&T Bags Twin Dubai Road Contracts, 12-Km Corridor To Cut Travel Time From 33 To 15 Minutes

L&T has secured two Dubai road contracts for a 12-km corridor. |

Mumbai: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured two major infrastructure contracts from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) for the development of the Latifa Bint Hamdan Corridor.

The company said its Transportation Infrastructure business has formally signed one 'large' and one 'significant' contract for the project.

New Roads, Bridges And Tunnels

Under the first contract, L&T will build a new road connecting Al Khail Road with the extension of Latifa Bint Hamdan Street.

The work will include construction of bridges, tunnels and other road infrastructure. The project is aimed at improving connectivity between Al Khail Road, Latifa Bint Hamdan Street and Al Meydan Street. It will also provide better access to nearby development areas.

The second contract covers development of parts of Al Meydan Street. L&T will build a new interchange and roads at ground level to improve traffic movement and serve projects coming up in the area.

A cycling track will also be built and connected with Dubai’s existing cycling network. This will help create an integrated cycling route from Al Qudra to Jumeirah.

Completion By 2028

Both projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2028.

Once finished, the Latifa Bint Hamdan Corridor will stretch around 12 km and connect several important roads in Dubai, including Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Al Meydan Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road.

Travel Time To Drop Sharply

The new corridor is expected to handle around 16,000 vehicles every hour in both directions and more than 130,000 trips daily.

Importantly, travel time between Umm Al Sheif Street and Emirates Road is expected to fall sharply from 33 minutes to just 15 minutes once the corridor is completed.

L&T classifies 'significant' orders at Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore and 'large' orders at Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.