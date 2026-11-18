Takyon Networks |

Mumbai: Takyon Networks has reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹8.45 crore for the first half of FY27, supported by revenue from operations of ₹30.61 crore. The company also announced a sharp increase in its order book following fresh project wins.

In its financial and business update released on November 17, 2026, Takyon Networks reported earnings per share (EPS) of ₹5.90 for the six months ended September 2026.

H1 FY27 Financial Performance

Takyon Networks recorded operational revenue of ₹30.61 crore during April-September FY27, while net profit stood at ₹8.45 crore. However, management highlighted several challenges affecting operating margins and overall profitability.

These included project execution difficulties, higher input costs and contractual restrictions. The company did not provide year-on-year comparative figures in the information available, making it difficult to assess annual growth.

Order Book Crosses ₹46 Crore

Takyon Networks reported an outstanding order book of ₹11.80 crore at the end of H1 FY27. Subsequently, fresh project mandates increased the order book to more than ₹46.65 crore, indicating improved business visibility. The latest order book represents nearly four times the value reported at the September-end period.

Two Major Projects Secured

Among the new contracts, Takyon Networks secured an enterprise technology project valued at ₹19.40 crore. The company also received a railway infrastructure assignment worth ₹11.59 crore.

Together, these two projects account for ₹30.99 crore in new business. The contracts expand the company's project pipeline across enterprise technology and railway infrastructure.

Execution Remains Key

Despite the improved order position, management's comments highlight continuing pressure from input costs and project execution challenges. The company's ability to convert its order book into revenue while managing operating expenses will remain important.

The latest business update indicates stronger project visibility, although future profitability will depend on timely execution and cost management.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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