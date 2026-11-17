Alice Huang's Husband Built A State-Backed Data-Centre Network In China While She Was Involved With Nvidia's Jensen Huang: Report | X

Alice Huang and her husband, Kang Wei, were working in parallel towards the same goal of pushing China's AI capabilities ahead of the United States. The WSJ said its review of Chinese public records showed that Kang built a large network of government-backed data centres across China during the period his wife was involved with Jensen Huang, then Nvidia's CEO.

Two roles, one goal

As the WSJ describes it, Alice Huang's part was to cultivate a relationship with Jensen Huang that eventually turned romantic, and to help secure a supply of Nvidia's advanced computing chips, which Washington has tried to keep out of China. Kang's part was to build out the data-centre network.

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How the couple connected to Nvidia

The WSJ had earlier reported that Kang introduced his wife to Jensen Huang, whom he had known for about a decade. It said Kang sometimes joked to associates that she was the Nvidia chief's personal assistant. The paper said it could not confirm this with Kang himself.

The data-centre pitch

The Financial Times reported that in early 2025 the couple sought investors for a Southeast Asian data-centre project worth several hundred million dollars. It said they told investors that getting hold of Nvidia chips would be no problem, and that Alice Huang did not disclose any close relationship with Jensen Huang. The FT also reported that Kang sits on the board of Guilin Bank, a state-backed lender.

Unconfirmed details and denials

The New York Times has said it could not confirm whether the two are legally married, though Kang has been introduced as her husband to investors and colleagues. US intelligence officials reportedly suspect Alice Huang of working for China's Ministry of State Security. China has denied the allegations, and she has not been charged with any wrongdoing.

Fallout at Nvidia

Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO last week, and the company's board has hired the law firm Wachtell Lipton to investigate whether his conduct compromised national security or company secrets, CNBC reported. President Donald Trump said recently that nobody had proven Alice Huang was a spy.