Mumbai Suburban Railway Gets Infrastructure Boost As MRVC Installs 35 Heavy Girders In 1 Month To Upgrade Key Stations | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) launched 35 heavy girders across five crucial stations in September 2026, giving a major push towards relieving platform congestion and expanding capacity across Mumbai’s suburban rail network. These structural installations, executed under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) Phase III and Phase IIIA, are said to pave the way for massive elevated concourses and decks at high-density hubs including Dadar, Ghatkopar, Nallasopara, Virar and Vasai Road.

According to MRVC, it is constructing sprawling elevated decks directly above existing tracks and platforms to manage peak-hour commuter density and streamline passenger distribution. The engineering operations in September required precision coordination, power blocks and operational traffic blocks during night windows to prevent major disruptions to daily local services.

Major girder launches across suburban stations

MRVC data recorded the highest concentration of heavy lifting, with 18 girders launched between September 11 and 14 at Nallasopara. These form the structural framework for a 29-m-wide by 176-m-long elevated deck. Dadar saw eight girders placed on September 28 and 29 for a 32-m-wide, 200-m-long concourse deck, whereas engineers placed seven girders on September 22 and 23 to support an 8-m-wide and 230-m-long western elevated deck designed to ease interchange traffic between Central Railway local trains and Metro Line 1.

Similarly, MRVC launched heavy girders on September 12 and 21 for a 25-m-wide and 360-m-long elevated deck above Platforms 3A and 4A of Virar Railway Station. A key cross girder was successfully installed on September 30 for a 10-m-wide deck spanning Platforms 6 and 7 of Vasai Road station.

MRVC signs agreement for 238 AC rakes

Parallel to station expansion, MRVC took a decisive step towards the fleet overhaul of the suburban system. On September 7, MRVC signed a formal Memorandum of Understanding with the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) for the manufacture and commissioning of 238 air-conditioned EMU rakes under MUTP-III and MUTP-IIIA. Deliveries are slated to begin in the final quarter of 2027, with full fleet integration planned by 2030.

Panvel–Karjat corridor reaches 99% completion

The 29.6 km Panvel–Karjat New Suburban Corridor reached 99% physical completion in September, bringing a direct suburban connection between the two growth centres closer to reality.

Engineers achieved a significant technical benchmark by deploying a mobile welding plant inside tunnel sections to complete Flash Butt Welding directly on the ballastless track bed. Civil structures – including rail flyovers, major bridges and tunnel linings – have been completed, with track linking reaching 68.70 km out of the total 69.70 km line length. The corridor is currently being prepared for final inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

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MRVC highlights suburban infrastructure progress

MRVC spokesperson Sunil Udasi said, "September 2026 marked a period of intense, multi-front execution across our suburban network. From heavy civil girder launches at crowded stations to securing long-term AC train production and finalising direct suburban corridors, these milestones lay the foundation for a safer and higher-capacity transit network for Mumbai.”

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