Indian Railways New Rule From October 27, Counter Ticket Passengers To Get Travel Insurance Cover Under Supreme Court Order

Indian Railways will extend travel insurance to counter-ticket passengers from October 27. |

Mumbai: Indian Railways is set to introduce an important change for passengers purchasing train tickets from railway reservation counters. From October 27, 2026, passengers booking tickets offline will also be brought under the travel insurance framework currently available for eligible online bookings.

The move follows a Supreme Court direction aimed at extending insurance protection to passengers who book tickets directly at railway stations.

Supreme Court Sets October 27 Deadline

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R. Mahadevan has directed Indian Railways to extend travel insurance coverage to counter-issued tickets.

The court has fixed October 27, 2026, as the implementation deadline and made the Railway Board directly responsible for ensuring compliance.

The decision is expected to benefit passengers who prefer booking tickets at railway counters rather than using the IRCTC website or mobile application.

What Will Change For Railway Passengers?

Currently, eligible passengers booking e-tickets through IRCTC can choose optional travel insurance while purchasing their tickets.

However, this facility has not been available under the same framework for passengers purchasing tickets at railway reservation counters.

Under the Supreme Court's direction, offline passengers will also receive access to insurance protection.

The Railways has yet to clarify whether counter-ticket insurance will be automatic or optional and how passengers will receive their policy documents.

How Much Insurance Coverage Is Available?

Under the existing IRCTC online travel insurance scheme, passengers pay a premium of just Rs 0.45 per person, including taxes.

The scheme provides financial protection in case of accidents during train journeys.

The existing insurance benefits include:

- Death: Up to Rs 10 lakh

- Permanent total disability: Up to Rs 10 lakh

- Permanent partial disability: Up to Rs 7.5 lakh

- Hospitalisation expenses: Up to Rs 2 lakh

- Transportation of remains: Up to Rs 10,000

These benefits apply to the existing online insurance scheme. The exact coverage and premium for counter-booked tickets have not yet been confirmed.

Who Can Get Railway Travel Insurance?

Under the current online system, eligible Indian citizens holding confirmed, RAC or partially confirmed e-tickets can purchase travel insurance.

Children below five years travelling without a separate seat or berth are excluded. Children aged five to 11 may receive coverage subject to policy conditions.

For online bookings, insurance companies send policy details through SMS and email. Passengers can also access their policy numbers through their IRCTC booking history.

What Should Passengers Know Before October 27?

Passengers purchasing tickets from railway counters should watch for fresh instructions regarding insurance premiums, eligibility, policy documents and claim procedures.

The new arrangement could provide additional financial security to millions of railway passengers who rely on offline reservations.

However, travellers should check the latest official Railway guidelines before assuming that every counter-issued ticket automatically includes insurance coverage.