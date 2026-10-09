Indian Railways Cancels Delhi-Bound, Hazrat Nizamuddin Trains On October 10 Ahead Of CJP Protest Amid Congestion Concerns | File Pic

The Indian Railways has announced the cancellation of several trains bound for New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin on October 10, citing heavy traffic congestion around the two railway stations. The decision is expected to affect passengers travelling to the national capital, who have been advised to check their train schedules before heading out.

According to a railway order issued on October 9, trains departing from their originating stations after 2 pm on Friday and scheduled to reach New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday will be cancelled from their respective departure points.

Passengers planning to travel to Delhi on October 10 should verify their train's running status and cancellation details in advance to avoid inconvenience.

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Delhi-Bound Train Cancellations Ahead Of October 10

The cancellations come amid concerns over traffic congestion in areas surrounding New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations. Travellers have been urged to remain alert to railway announcements and confirm their journey details before leaving for the station.

The disruption comes a day before a proposed demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on October 10. However, railway officials have not confirmed whether the planned protest has any direct connection with the train cancellations.

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Delhi Police Warns Against Proposed CJP Protest

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has issued a warning ahead of the proposed CJP demonstration, stating that restrictions under Section 163 remain in force across the national capital. The police have cautioned that any gathering held without the necessary authorisation would be considered illegal.

DCP Shrishti Pandey said the restrictions prohibit protests at Jantar Mantar as well as other locations in Delhi. She added that authorities would take legal action against individuals participating in unauthorised gatherings.

“Section 163 is in effect, meaning protests are not permitted—neither at Jantar Mantar nor anywhere else. Any gathering will be considered illegal, and we would be compelled to take necessary legal action against it,” she said.

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Pandey also appealed to potential participants to refrain from joining the proposed demonstration and consider their personal safety and that of their families.

“I would like to urge the protestors not to participate in such illegal gatherings. Please prioritise your own safety as well. Also, consider the safety of your family,” she added.

With train cancellations and police restrictions in place, passengers travelling to the capital on October 10 are advised to monitor official railway updates and remain informed about local restrictions before planning their journey.