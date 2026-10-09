Delhi Police On Toes Ahead Of CJP Protest? Viral Video Shows Cop Appealing To Mosque-Goers Against Joining Demonstration |

New Delhi: Ahead of the proposed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, 2026, Delhi Police has tightened security arrangements in the national capital. Amid the preparations, a video circulating on social media purportedly shows a police personnel inside a mosque in Old Delhi urging people not to participate in the planned demonstration or become part of unnecessary crowds.

A police personnel addressed citizens in a mosque in Old Delhi and requested them not to participate in any protest. "...Advise your friends, family and children not to be part of a crowd unnecessarily, or participate in any protest.." https://t.co/P7c1V4IlLd — Shrimansi (@Shrimansi12) October 8, 2026

Viral Video Shows Cop Making Appeal In Mosque

In the viral video, the police personnel can be seen addressing people through a microphone looking into his mobile phone, advising them to follow the law and avoid being influenced by provocative messages or incitement. He also appeals to them to cooperate with the police and administration in maintaining peace and security in their locality.

The personnel asks those present to counsel their family members and children against joining demonstrations or gatherings that could potentially lead to trouble. He says the administration is carrying out its duties and urges people to avoid activities that could cause difficulties for them or their children.

The video has triggered varied reactions on social media, with users discussing the police appeal ahead of the proposed protest. The circumstances surrounding the recording and the exact location of the mosque were not independently established in the information available.

CJP Protest Scheduled For October 10

The video has surfaced ahead of a demonstration announced by CJP at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The organisation has been protesting over alleged irregularities linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and has demanded accountability from the Election Commission.

In view of the proposed gathering, Delhi Police has tightened security in the New Delhi area and imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The restrictions prohibit public gatherings, processions and demonstrations in the specified area. The police appeal seen in the viral video comes amid preparations to prevent unauthorised gatherings and maintain law and order ahead of the planned protest.