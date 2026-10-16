Indian Railways To Run Two Pairs Of Special Trains Between Udhna And Jaynagar For Festive Rush; Check Schedule | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the passenger rush has increased during the festive season, Indian Railways has decided to operate two pairs of unreserved weekly special trains between Udhna and Jaynagar.

Both pairs of trains will depart from Udhna on October 18 and 25. The trains will also halt at Sant Hirdaram Nagar and Bina stations under the Bhopal railway division.

The special services will provide additional travel facilities to passengers travelling from Bhopal and nearby areas to Bihar during the festive season.

Special Trains To Depart From Udhna At Different Times

Train number 09073, Udhna–Jaynagar Unreserved Special, will depart from Udhna at 9:50 am on Sundays, October 18 and 25. The train will halt at Sant Hirdaram Nagar and reach Jaynagar at 5:30 am on Tuesday.

On its return journey, train number 09074, Jaynagar–Udhna Special, will depart from Jaynagar at 9 am on Tuesdays, October 20 and 27, and reach Udhna at 7:30 am on Thursday.

Similarly, train number 09071, Udhna–Jaynagar Unreserved Special, will leave Udhna at 3:45 pm on Sundays, October 18 and 25, and reach Jaynagar at 11:30 am on Tuesday.

The return train, number 09072, Jaynagar–Udhna Special, will depart from Jaynagar at 1:30 pm on Tuesdays, October 20 and 27, and reach Udhna at 8:30 am on Thursday.

Read Also Railways Extends 3 Pairs Of Special Trains Via Bhopal Division For Diwali, Chhath Rush

Special Trains To Halt At These Stations

Both pairs of special trains will stop at several major railway stations along the route.

These include Vadodara, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Govindpuri, Subedarganj, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Danapur, Patliputra, Sonpur, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Darbhanga and Madhubani, along with other scheduled stations.

Passengers planning to travel during the festive season can check the detailed timetable, station stoppages and coach composition on the official Indian Railways website or through the RailOne app.

The additional train services are expected to help passengers travelling between Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the festive rush.