Railways Extends 3 Pairs Of Special Trains Via Bhopal Division For Diwali, Chhath Rush | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the expected festive rush, the Railways has extended the services of three pairs of special trains operating through the Bhopal division. The move will provide additional travel options to passengers from Guna, Shivpuri, Ruthiyai, Chachaura-Binaganj and nearby areas, especially during Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Indore-Subedarganj Special

Train No 04170 Indore-Subedarganj Special will now run every Saturday and Tuesday from Oct 3 to Nov 28. In the return direction, Train No 04169 Subedarganj-Indore Special will operate every Friday and Monday from Oct 2 to Nov 27.

The train will pass through Ruthiyai, Guna and Shivpuri.

Bandra-Jhansi Special

The services of Train No 02200 Bandra Terminus-Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Special have been extended from Oct 3 to Nov 28. It will operate every Saturday.

In the return direction, Train No 02199 will run every Thursday from Oct 1 to Nov 26.

The train will pass through Chachaura-Binaganj, Ruthiyai, Guna and Shivpuri.

Udhna-Prayagraj Special

Train No 04106 Udhna-Prayagraj Special will operate every Friday and Monday from Oct 2 to Nov 30.

In the return direction, Train No 04105 Prayagraj-Udhna Special will run every Thursday and Sunday from Oct 1 to Nov 29.

The extended services will provide additional connectivity for passengers travelling between Gujarat, the Malwa region and Uttar Pradesh during the festive season.