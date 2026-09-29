MP’s Mhow Patalpani–Kalakund Heritage Train To Run Five Days A Week | Representative image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Responding to rising tourist demand, Western Railway has increased the frequency of the Patalpani–Kalakund heritage train to five days a week from Tuesday.

Western Railway, Mumbai, issued an order to this effect. The train will now operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Railway sources said the frequency was increased as bookings have been filling up nearly a month in advance amid growing passenger interest.

Five-day salary cut over CM helpline lapse

Indore: The district administration ordered a five-day salary cut for Government Autonomous Holkar Science College professor R.C. Dixit over a delayed CM Helpline complaint concerning housing assistance.

Collector Shiv Verma ordered the action at Monday’s time-limit meeting after finding that Akash Mangre’s application, filed in November 2022, remained pending until September 25, 2026.

His complaint was also transferred repeatedly to the Tribal Affairs Department despite verification being the Higher Education Department’s responsibility.

The college principal has been directed to complete the action and submit a report within three days.

Collector orders regular hostel inspections

A five-day salary cut has been ordered for Government Holkar Science College professor R.C. Dixit over a delayed CM Helpline complaint on housing assistance.

Collector Shiv Verma ordered the action after finding that Akash Mangre’s application, filed in November 2022, remained pending for nearly four years and his complaint was repeatedly transferred to the wrong department.

The college principal has been asked to complete the action and submit a report within three days.