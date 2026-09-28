Two Women Molested In Separate Incidents In Indore, Friend Thrashed For Intervening | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two women were allegedly molested in separate cases in the Tukoganj and Sarafa areas, police said on Sunday. In one case, the suspect also thrashed the woman's friend when he came for the intervention.

According to Tukoganj police station staff, a 21-year-old woman working for a private company was allegedly assaulted and molested by a man living in the same building.

The woman was returning from work on Saturday night when a friend dropped her at the building. At that time, her neighbour Sumit allegedly reached the spot and started using abusive language.

He allegedly assaulted the woman's friend. When she tried to stop him, the suspect allegedly hit her on the chest and also abused and assaulted her.

Other residents and the woman's sister arrived after hearing the commotion. The woman later went to the police station with her family and lodged a complaint against Agrawal. Police are investigating the case.

The second incident took place in the Sarafa area. A 30-year-old woman from Chandan Nagar had come with her husband to watch the Anant Chaturdashi procession.

At around 1 am, while she was in Sarafa market, a man allegedly touched her inappropriately. The woman raised an alarm, after which the suspect tried to flee.

People present in the area caught him and handed him over to the police. Police identified the suspect as Arun of Nagin Nagar. Police registered a molestation case based on the woman's complaint and started further investigation

Fake APKs dupe six of Rs 4.9 lakh

Six people were duped of Rs 4.9 lakh after installing fake APK files on their mobile phones. However, the city crime branch helped the victims recover the entire amount within a few days.

They were tricked into downloading the files on the pretext of mobile updates, traffic challans, bank KYC, gaming, electricity bill payment and a religious programme.

According to additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, a woman lawyer lost Rs 1.30 lakh after installing an APK file sent through WhatsApp for a purported mobile update.

A private company employee lost Rs 45,000 to an APK sent in the name of a traffic challan, while another victim lost Rs 90,000 after being asked to update bank KYC.

A man was cheated of Rs 95,000 after downloading an APK linked to a Teen Patti game.

Similarly, a private employee lost Rs 1.02 lakh after installing an APK for electricity bill payment, while a shoe shop owner lost Rs 28,000 after downloading one sent in the name of a religious 'bhajan' programme.

Dandotiya said all six victims immediately reported the fraud on cyber helpline 1930 and the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

The crime branch cyber team traced the transactions and coordinated with banks and financial institutions to freeze the money. Police subsequently returned the entire Rs 4.90 lakh to the victims.

Police advised people not to download APK files received through social media platforms or messages and not to share OTPs, PINs, CVVs or passwords. In case of cyber fraud, they advised people to call 1930 immediately.