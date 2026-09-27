Indore’s Plast Pack 2026 To Bring 450 Exhibitors, Green Packaging Innovations In November | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Plast Pack 2026, a major B2B showcase for the plastic and packaging industry in Central India, will be held from Nov 27 to 30 at Labhganga Exhibition Centre, Indore. Organised by the Indian Plast Pack Forum (IPPF), the event will feature more than 500 stalls and 450 exhibitors.

Focus on green technology, automation

The four-day exhibition will showcase bioplastics, zero-waste packaging, recycling machinery, automation, robotics and AI-based processing technologies.

New products, including 100% compostable plastics, water-soluble films, paper-based packaging, etc., will be unveiled.

IPPF president Sachin Bansal said the exhibition aims to connect regional manufacturers with national suppliers while promoting sustainable technologies and industrial innovation.

Jobs and investment opportunities

A special job placement and recruitment programme will connect youth from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh with plastic, packaging and allied industries.

IPPF team to lead event

The organising team includes Zahid Shah (chairman, Plast Pack 2026), Sanjeev Sachdeva, Ankit Bharuka, Mehul Thakkar, Pramod Somani, Vishal Soni, Praveen Gupta, Sandeep Thakur, Parva Ochani, Abhishek Kasat and Ajay Jaiswal. MPIDC, the MSME Department, CIPET, PMMAI and the Pollution Control Board will support the event by guiding industrial policies, subsidies, research, skill development and EPR compliance.