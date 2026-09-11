Two Special Trains To Run For Passenger Convenience During Durga Puja, Diwali And Chhath Festivals | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the anticipated passenger rush during the upcoming Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath festivals, the railway administration has decided to operate two pairs of special trains to ensure passenger convenience and smooth travel.

These special trains will run via major stations in the Bhopal Division.

Pune - Gorakhpur Special

Train No. 01415/01416 Pune–Gorakhpur–Pune Daily Special will operate from Pune between October 9, 2026, and November 21, 2026, and from Gorakhpur between October 10, 2026, and November 22, 2026. Thus, the special train will complete a total of 44 trips.

Train No. 01415 Pune–Gorakhpur Special will depart from Pune at 6.50 am. It will arrive at and depart from Daund Chord Line at 8.10 am/8.12 am, Ahmednagar at 9.30 am/9.32 am, Kopargaon at 11.28 am/11.30 am, Manmad at 1.10 pm/1.15 pm, Bhusawal at 3.55 pm/4 pm, Khandwa at 6.47 pm/6.50 pm, Itarsi at 9.10 pm/9.20 pm and Bhopal at 11.15 pm/11.25 pm.

It will subsequently reach Gorakhpur at 4 pm, passing through Bina at 1.25 am/1.30 am, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi at 4 am/4.10 am, Kanpur Central at 8.25 am/8.30 am, Lucknow at 10 am/10.05 am, Gonda at 12.25 pm/12.30 pm and Basti at 1.55 pm/2 pm.

Train No. 01416 Gorakhpur–Pune Special will depart from Gorakhpur at 5.30 pm. It will reach Basti at 7.12 pm/7.15 pm, Gonda at 8.15 pm/8.30 pm, Lucknow at 10.30 pm/10.35 pm, Kanpur Central at 12.20 am/12.25 am, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi at 4.10 am/4.15 am, Bina at 8 am/8.05 am, Bhopal at 10.05 am/10.10 am, Itarsi at 12.10 pm/12.20 pm, Khandwa at 3.05 pm/3.08 pm, Bhusawal at 5 pm/5.05 pm, Manmad at 8.10 pm/8.15 pm, Kopargaon at 8.50 pm/8.52 pm and Ahmednagar at 11.10 pm/11.12 pm.

It will thereafter reach Pune at 3.30 am, passing via Daund Chord Line at 1.58 am/2 am.

Mumbai–Gorakhpur Special

Train No. 01079/01080 Mumbai CSMT–Gorakhpur–Mumbai CSMT Daily Special will operate from Mumbai CSMT between October 9, 2026, and November 20, 2026, and from Gorakhpur between October 11, 2026, and November 22, 2026. The special train will complete a total of 43 trips.

Train No. 01079 Mumbai CSMT–Gorakhpur Special will depart from Mumbai CSMT at 10.30 pm. The train will arrive at and depart from Dadar at 10.45 pm/10.47 pm, Thane at 11.17 pm/11.20 pm, Kalyan at 11.47 pm/11.50 pm, Igatpuri at 1.40 am/1.45 am, Nashik Road at 2.20 am/2.25 am, Manmad at 3.18 am/3.20 am, Jalgaon at 5.18 am/5.23 am, Bhusawal at 5.50 am/6 am, Khandwa at 9 am/9.05 am, Itarsi at 1.05 pm/1.15 pm, Bhopal at 3.55 pm/4 pm, Bina at 7.18 pm/7.20 pm, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi at 9.50 pm/10 pm and Orai at 11.08 pm/11.10 pm.

It will subsequently reach Gorakhpur at 10 am, passing through Kanpur Central at 2.10 am/2.20 am, Lucknow at 4.10 am/4.15 am, Gonda at 6.30 am/6.35 am, Basti at 7.52 am/7.55 am and Khalilabad at 8.25 am/8.30 am.

Train No. 01080 Gorakhpur–Mumbai CSMT Special will depart from Gorakhpur at 2.30 pm. It will reach Khalilabad at 3 pm/3.05 pm, Basti at 3.42 pm/3.45 pm, Gonda at 4.55 pm/5 pm, Lucknow at 7.50 pm/7.55 pm, Kanpur Central at 10.20 pm/10.25 pm, Orai at 12.05 am/12.07 am, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi at 2.10 am/2.15 am, Bina at 4.35 am/4.40 am, Bhopal at 6.30 am/6.35 am, Itarsi at 8.40 am/8.45 am, Khandwa at 1.40 pm/1.43 pm, Bhusawal at 3.20 pm/3.25 pm, Jalgaon at 3.50 pm/3.53 pm, Manmad at 5.57 pm/6 pm, Nashik Road at 7 pm/7.03 pm, Igatpuri at 10.05 pm/10.10 pm, Kalyan at 11.37 pm/11.40 pm and Thane at 11.55 pm/11.58 pm.

Finally, it will reach Mumbai CSMT at 12.40 am, passing through Dadar at 12.17 am/12.20 am.