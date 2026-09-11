Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Scindia Shares Light Moments, Cracks Jokes With Young IIMUN Participants In Mumbai | VIDEO | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia was seen warmly greeting and joking with young students during an interaction with members of IIMUN in Mumbai. A video of the meeting shows the minister speaking to the students in a friendly and respectful manner. Scindia appeared energetic and enthusiastic during the event.

“Hi, guys. How are you? Good to see you all,” Scindia said as soon as he entered the venue. He then shook hands with several students and asked them their names and where they came from.

Warm welcome for students

Instead of keeping the interaction formal and taking his seat directly, Scindia made an effort to speak with everyone present. The students also appeared comfortable and excited while meeting the Union minister.

Scindia greeted them individually, listened to their introductions and exchanged light-hearted remarks. His warm approach turned the meeting into an informal and cheerful interaction.

Jokes with camera crew

Scindia also noticed a student working behind the camera and acknowledged the effort required to handle the responsibility. He encouraged the student to relax and enjoy the moment.

“Don’t be so serious. You can smile, you can joke. You can do whatever you want. We can’t do that,” Scindia said jokingly, prompting smiles from those present.

Sharing the video on social media, Scindia praised the young participants and expressed confidence in India’s future.

“Interacted with my young friends from IIMUN in Mumbai and I can say with confidence that India’s future is bright!” he wrote.

“I leave having learnt a great deal. My gratitude to this remarkable organisation for empowering our youth and elevating India’s stature on the global stage,” the minister added.