‘Social Media Trends And Ground Politics Are Different,’ Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hemant Khandelwal On ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ Buzz -- VIDEO

‘Social Media Trends And Ground Politics Are Different,’ Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hemant Khandelwal On ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ Buzz | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal reacted to the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ trend being discussed on social media and said that online popularity and real ground politics are very different.

Speaking during the BJP’s training campaign programme in Shivpuri, both leaders said political parties survive for a long time only when they work among the people and build strong organisations at the grassroots level.

Speaking to the media, Scindia said, “Jahan tak janta ka sawal hai, desh ki sampoorn janta hamare pradhan manri ke sath kandhe se kandha mila kar viksit bhara 2047 ki taraf chal rahi rahi hai…Hum log lage huye hai is sapne ko sakar karne ke liye…pradhan manri ne 5:30 ghane ka satr liya hai isi bare me baat karne ke liye).”

#WATCH | 'Janta Pradhan Mantri Se Kandhe Se Kandha Mila Kar Viksit Bharat 2047 Ki Or Badh Rahi Hai': Jyotiraditya Scindia Reacts To ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ Trending On Social Media #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #IndiaNews #CJP pic.twitter.com/hUWoWgqEL9 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 24, 2026

“(As far as the people are concerned, the entire nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with our Prime Minister and moving towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. We are continuously working to turn this dream into reality. The Prime Minister held a five-and-a-half-hour session to discuss this vision and the roadmap ahead.)”

He added that any name or organisation can trend on social media for a short time, but politics cannot run only on trends and followers.

He said public trust, hard work of party workers and ideology are the real strengths of a political party.

He added that the BJP is continuously working for villages, farmers, poor people and youth, which remains the party’s biggest strength.

Hemant Khandelwal

Hemant Khandelwal also commented on the rise of new political trends on digital platforms.

He said getting attention on social media is one thing, but building an organisation among people and struggling for years is completely different.

He said the BJP has a strong organisation from the booth level and continues to enjoy public support.

FP Photo

During the training programme, Scindia also spoke about the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ and said India is moving rapidly towards development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He urged party workers to spread awareness about government schemes and achievements among the public.

Scindia also spoke on the issue of illegal infiltration in West Bengal and said national security is the country’s top priority. He said the BJP has a clear stand on the issue of illegal infiltration.

A large number of BJP workers and office bearers attended the programme, where leaders also discussed organisational strength, election preparations and government schemes.