Mumbai Youth Weigh In On Viral ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ Movement; Some See Hope For Change, Others Remain Sceptical | File Photo

Mumbai: A new online phenomenon called the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ (CJP) has sparked conversations among youngsters, with many viewing it as a platform raising concerns around unemployment, inflation and issues affecting the youth, while others remain sceptical about whether it can move beyond social media and create real change.

The viral initiative gained traction after reactions emerged online over remarks linked to unemployment and young people, with social media users turning the conversation into a youth-led discussion space focused on employment opportunities, governance and public concerns.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, several Mumbaikars, particularly youngsters, shared mixed reactions on the growing online movement.

One youth said the initiative was asking “real questions” that matter to ordinary citizens and appreciated its focus on issues such as unemployment rather than divisive topics.

“Instead of focusing on casteism and religion, they are trying to highlight issues that really matter to youth. Unemployment is increasing a lot these days. The government needs to take action so young people can get more opportunities in different sectors,” the individual said.

Another respondent stressed that democracy depends on free expression and felt platforms giving young people space to voice concerns could have value.

“Free speech should be respected. Youth are connecting with it because many feel they did not have a dedicated platform to raise their voices,” the person said.

Several interviewees repeatedly highlighted unemployment as one of India’s biggest concerns.

Many pointed towards increasing educational expenses and growing frustration among degree holders struggling to find employment opportunities despite academic qualifications.

“People are spending lakhs on education and courses but are still unemployed. It becomes frustrating when so much investment does not translate into jobs,” one participant said. However, not everyone was fully convinced.

Some described the initiative as a “social media party” and questioned whether online traction alone could bring meaningful impact.

“It is too early to say. If it remains limited to social media trends and influencer culture, then it may not create much difference. But if it becomes a grassroots movement in a non-violent manner, then perhaps it can bring change,” another respondent said. Others adopted a neutral position.

One employed youth said they neither supported nor opposed the initiative completely and believed any collective movement should remain responsible and constructive.

Another participant drew comparisons with youth-led developments seen outside India and expressed hope that initiatives attempting to address employment concerns could eventually contribute towards a better future.

Beyond unemployment, interviewees also pointed towards concerns including pollution, opportunities for young professionals and broader systemic challenges.

While opinions remained sharply divided, one common theme consistently emerged across conversations, employment and opportunities for youth remain among the strongest concerns for young Indians today.

Whether the viral ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ evolves into a larger public movement or remains an internet trend remains to be seen, but for now, it has succeeded in starting conversations many young people believe deserve greater attention.

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