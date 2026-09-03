'Netagiri Karne Neta Ke Pass Jao, Main Toh Ghar Ka Mukhiya Hu...' Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia After Villagers Raise Slogans For Ration In Shivpuri | VIDEO

'Netagiri Karne Neta Ke Pass Jao,' Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Loses Cool After Villagers Raise Slogans For Ration In Shivpuri | VIDEO | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia lost his cool after some villagers raised slogans over problems related to ration distribution during a public programme in Shivpuri district.

The incident took place at Rajpur village in Pichhore tehsil during a programme organised for the inauguration and foundation stone-laying of several development projects.

While addressing the gathering, Scindia was speaking about various government welfare schemes and development works when some villagers started raising slogans over difficulties in getting ration.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | 'Netagiri Karne Neta Ke Pass Jao,' Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Loses Cool After Villagers Raise Slogans For Ration In Shivpuri #MadhyaPradesh #MPnews pic.twitter.com/ZsGX8uk0cQ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 3, 2026

The sudden protest interrupted his speech and appeared to upset the Union Minister. Reacting to the slogans, Scindia asked the villagers to remain calm and assured them that he would meet them.

He then said, “Ab shant ho jao, chinta mat karo mai aaunga milne ke liye…Narebaji aur Netagiri mai karo…Uske liye neta ke paas jao…(Stop the sloganeering and politics. If you want to do politics, go to a politician).”

His remarks briefly created an uncomfortable atmosphere at the venue. However, Scindia soon softened his tone and tried to calm the gathering.

He told the people that he was present there not only as a politician but also as a member and “head of the family” for the people of the region.

He said, “Mai to ghar ka mukhiya hu, mai neta nahi hu…Pareshani ho to mere pass aao…Mai to aapke parivaar ka hoon….(I am the head of the family, not a politician. If you have any problems, come to me. I am a part of your family).”

He also said that addressing their problems was his priority and assured them that their concerns would be looked into.

The incident has attracted attention after a video of the exchange surfaced on social media. The clip is being widely shared and has triggered mixed reactions from people and political circles.

Meanwhile, a statement by BJP leader Pritam Singh Lodhi during the same programme has also added to the political discussion.

Addressing the gathering, Lodhi said that what people had seen so far was only the beginning for ‘Maharaj’ (Scindia) and that the ‘real picture’ would emerge after a year.

His remarks have led to speculation about possible political developments and changing political equations in the region over the coming year.